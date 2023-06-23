July 2023 events in KC including concerts, explosions in the sky, and Legally Blonde
Ongoing/Multiple:
July 7-8
Taylor Swift, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 7-9
Summer KC Metaphysical Fair 2023, Harrah’s Kansas City Casino & Hotel
July 7-13
Legally Blonde, Starlight
The award-winning musical Legally Blonde is coming to Starlight July 7-13. Based on the 2001 movie of the same name, the production follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she gets accepted to Harvard Law School after her boyfriend Warner dumps her so she can attend the same prestigious law school. What starts as an attempt to win him back ends with Elle forming a passion for law and creating a new life for herself along the way. Filled with action and memorable songs, this is a fun show that will… make you wanna hot dog real bad. Tickets range from $16-$100 and can be purchased online.
July 14-16
KantCon 2023, Overland Park Convention Center
July 20 – August 6
Festival of Butterflies, Powell Gardens
July 21-23
Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Starlight
Now – September 3
Fortopia, Powell Gardens
Powell Gardens invites visitors to explore Fortopia, a series of fort designs created by various artists, including preschool children, elementary students, architects, and more. The outdoor forts encourage all guests to engage in outdoor play. This year, the Fortopia collection features The Beehive by sisters Celene & Ceanna Oberlechner and represents the bees’ importance in plant life. Additionally, Box City by City Playcorps represents the use of children’s imaginations with cardboard boxes and recyclable materials. Fortopia includes experiences for all ages. Adult, children, and senior tickets are listed online. Fortopia is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. through September.
EVENTS
July 2
Between the Buried and Me, The Truman
July 3
Summerfest 2023, Douglas County Fairgrounds
Red, White and Baseball, Kauffman Stadium
July 4
Stars and Stripes Picnic, National WWI Museum and Memorial
Poetry Munch: Free-dumb Party, Replay Lounge
July 5
Taylor Swift Trivia Night, Bar K
Rashomon, Screenland Armour
July 6
Taylor Fest, recordBar
July 7
Heather Land, Uptown Theater
Houston, The Bottleneck
Crusty Mustard Improv, The Black Box
July 8
The Reveal: Presented by The VAMP INTENSIVE Class, Lifted Spirits Distillery
The Emo Night Tour, The Truman
Queer Bar Takeover, The Black Box
Sparks, The Midland
Party On with DJ BOATSS, Replay Lounge
The KC Eid Festival, Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
Summer Vibes + Black Art, The Black Archives of Mid-America, Inc.
July 9
Cinemartyr, recordBar
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Nerver, Nightosphere, Missouri Executive Order 44, Farewell KCMO
July 11
Gogol Bordello, The Truman
Cloud Nothings, The Rino
July 12
Pepper, The Madrid Theatre
Replay’s Coyotes: A Tribute Show, Replay Lounge
Martin City Taco Mile, KC Running Company Store
Crobot, The Bottleneck
July 13
Kim Moore, KC Live!
July 14
The Mountain Goats, Liberty Hall
The Mountain Goats are taking their punchy alternative indie folk rock sound to Liberty Hall in Lawrence on their Spectral Tide Tour. The group—which started out with the founder and sole member John Darnielle—is selling out theaters and auditoriums across the country. Their discography consists of over 20 albums ranging from anthems Darnielle recorded and released on tape in the early ‘90s to the group’s latest 2022 release, Bleed Out. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.
September Mourning, The Bottleneck
Jamaican Jam, Legacy Park Amphitheater
Souls of Mischief, recordBar
Tears for Fears, Starlight
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, KC Live!
July 15
Summer Fest, North Park at Zona Rosa
Making Movies, Knuckleheads
Party Like It’s The ‘90s, Lemonade Park
Dave Koz & Friends: Summer Horns 2023 with Special Guests Candy Dulfer & Eric Darius, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
July 16
Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen, Uptown Theater
Etran de L’Aïr, recordBar
Great Car Show of KC, Liberty Memorial
July 17
Air Traffic Controller, miniBar
July 18
Foreigner with Loverboy, Starlight
July 19
The Smile, Robert Stillman, The Midland
Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour, T-Mobile Center
Arrows in Action, The Rino
July 20
Lomelda, recordBar
July 21
Barbie, Theatrical
The Backseat Lovers, Grinders KC
Third Friday Art Walk, Strawberry Hill
Up All Night – A One Direction Party, recordBar
July 22
Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter, Uptown Theater
Jagged Edge, Ginuwine, Shai, The Midland
July 23
MIIRRORS, Ebony Tusks, Collidescope, Replay Lounge
July 24
AJJ, The Bottleneck
July 25
Death Grips, The Midland
Experimental hip-hop group Death Grips is making a stop in KC this summer as a part of their North America 2023 tour. Fans can see their raucous antics live on Tuesday, July 25, at the Midland. Whether you comprehend the group or not, don’t miss the rare chance to be part of the noise. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $35-$65. All ages are welcome to join in on the rage.
Youth Lagoon, recordBar
YUNGBLUD: The World Tour, Uptown Theater
July 26
Julia Jacklin, recordBar
Baylen Levine, The Truman
Florist, Skullcrusher, Adelyn Strei, Replay Lounge
The Spill Canvas, Nathan Hussey, The Rino
July 27
Telekinetic Yeti, The Bottleneck
Brothers Osborne, KC Live!
Kansas, The Midland
July 28
Wolf Eyes, The Bottleneck
We Are Arya, Raviner, Mooncaller, VIVO Live Events
July 29
Ekkstacy, Encore Room
Jinkx Monsoon: “Everything at Stake,” The Folly Theater
Downward, Bedlocked, Nightosphere, Flooding, Farewell KCMO
An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001, The Truman
Alternative Symphony is giving you the opportunity to immerse yourself in an evening of expert musicians honoring hip-hop history. Not only do they have a full modern orchestra playing some of Dr. Dre’s best hits, but there will be a high-end production team providing some of the best visuals in the game. The musicians also happen to be some of Dre’s biggest fans. They’ve been practicing non-stop to introduce classically-trained trumpets, horns, strings, DJs, drums, live vocalists, MCs, and more to a pop-culture legacy. This event is 21+.
July 30
FOOTLOOSE, Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park
Run With It, Guitars and Cadillacs KC
Flamingos in the Tree, The Bottleneck
July 31
Paint Your Pet, Bar K