July 2023 events in KC including concerts, explosions in the sky, and Legally Blonde

Ongoing/Multiple:

July 7-8

Taylor Swift, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 7-9

Summer KC Metaphysical Fair 2023, Harrah’s Kansas City Casino & Hotel

July 7-13

Legally Blonde, Starlight

The award-winning musical Legally Blonde is coming to Starlight July 7-13. Based on the 2001 movie of the same name, the production follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she gets accepted to Harvard Law School after her boyfriend Warner dumps her so she can attend the same prestigious law school. What starts as an attempt to win him back ends with Elle forming a passion for law and creating a new life for herself along the way. Filled with action and memorable songs, this is a fun show that will… make you wanna hot dog real bad. Tickets range from $16-$100 and can be purchased online.

July 14-16

KantCon 2023, Overland Park Convention Center

July 20 – August 6

Festival of Butterflies, Powell Gardens

July 21-23

Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Starlight

Now – September 3

Fortopia, Powell Gardens

Powell Gardens invites visitors to explore Fortopia, a series of fort designs created by various artists, including preschool children, elementary students, architects, and more. The outdoor forts encourage all guests to engage in outdoor play. This year, the Fortopia collection features The Beehive by sisters Celene & Ceanna Oberlechner and represents the bees’ importance in plant life. Additionally, Box City by City Playcorps represents the use of children’s imaginations with cardboard boxes and recyclable materials. Fortopia includes experiences for all ages. Adult, children, and senior tickets are listed online. Fortopia is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. through September.

July 2

Between the Buried and Me, The Truman

July 3

Summerfest 2023, Douglas County Fairgrounds

Red, White and Baseball, Kauffman Stadium

July 4

Stars and Stripes Picnic, National WWI Museum and Memorial

Poetry Munch: Free-dumb Party, Replay Lounge

July 5

Taylor Swift Trivia Night, Bar K

Rashomon, Screenland Armour

July 6

Taylor Fest, recordBar

July 7

Heather Land, Uptown Theater

Houston, The Bottleneck

Crusty Mustard Improv, The Black Box

July 8

The Reveal: Presented by The VAMP INTENSIVE Class, Lifted Spirits Distillery

The Emo Night Tour, The Truman

Queer Bar Takeover, The Black Box

Sparks, The Midland

Party On with DJ BOATSS, Replay Lounge

The KC Eid Festival, Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Summer Vibes + Black Art, The Black Archives of Mid-America, Inc.

July 9

Cinemartyr, recordBar

The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Nerver, Nightosphere, Missouri Executive Order 44, Farewell KCMO

July 11

Gogol Bordello, The Truman

Cloud Nothings, The Rino

July 12

Pepper, The Madrid Theatre

Replay’s Coyotes: A Tribute Show, Replay Lounge

Martin City Taco Mile, KC Running Company Store

Crobot, The Bottleneck

July 13

Kim Moore, KC Live!

July 14

The Mountain Goats, Liberty Hall

The Mountain Goats are taking their punchy alternative indie folk rock sound to Liberty Hall in Lawrence on their Spectral Tide Tour. The group—which started out with the founder and sole member John Darnielle—is selling out theaters and auditoriums across the country. Their discography consists of over 20 albums ranging from anthems Darnielle recorded and released on tape in the early ‘90s to the group’s latest 2022 release, Bleed Out. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

September Mourning, The Bottleneck

Jamaican Jam, Legacy Park Amphitheater

Souls of Mischief, recordBar

Tears for Fears, Starlight

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, KC Live!

July 15

Summer Fest, North Park at Zona Rosa

Making Movies, Knuckleheads

Party Like It’s The ‘90s, Lemonade Park

Dave Koz & Friends: Summer Horns 2023 with Special Guests Candy Dulfer & Eric Darius, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

July 16

Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen, Uptown Theater

Etran de L’Aïr, recordBar

Great Car Show of KC, Liberty Memorial

July 17

Air Traffic Controller, miniBar

July 18

Foreigner with Loverboy, Starlight

July 19

The Smile, Robert Stillman, The Midland

Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour, T-Mobile Center

Arrows in Action, The Rino

July 20

Lomelda, recordBar

July 21

Barbie, Theatrical

The Backseat Lovers, Grinders KC

Third Friday Art Walk, Strawberry Hill

Up All Night – A One Direction Party, recordBar

July 22

Ann Wilson of Heart & Tripsitter, Uptown Theater

Jagged Edge, Ginuwine, Shai, The Midland

July 23

MIIRRORS, Ebony Tusks, Collidescope, Replay Lounge

July 24

AJJ, The Bottleneck

July 25

Death Grips, The Midland

Experimental hip-hop group Death Grips is making a stop in KC this summer as a part of their North America 2023 tour. Fans can see their raucous antics live on Tuesday, July 25, at the Midland. Whether you comprehend the group or not, don’t miss the rare chance to be part of the noise. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets range from $35-$65. All ages are welcome to join in on the rage.

Youth Lagoon, recordBar

YUNGBLUD: The World Tour, Uptown Theater

July 26

Julia Jacklin, recordBar

Baylen Levine, The Truman

Florist, Skullcrusher, Adelyn Strei, Replay Lounge

The Spill Canvas, Nathan Hussey, The Rino

July 27

Telekinetic Yeti, The Bottleneck

Brothers Osborne, KC Live!

Kansas, The Midland

July 28

Wolf Eyes, The Bottleneck

We Are Arya, Raviner, Mooncaller, VIVO Live Events

July 29

Ekkstacy, Encore Room

Jinkx Monsoon: “Everything at Stake,” The Folly Theater

Downward, Bedlocked, Nightosphere, Flooding, Farewell KCMO

An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001, The Truman

Alternative Symphony is giving you the opportunity to immerse yourself in an evening of expert musicians honoring hip-hop history. Not only do they have a full modern orchestra playing some of Dr. Dre’s best hits, but there will be a high-end production team providing some of the best visuals in the game. The musicians also happen to be some of Dre’s biggest fans. They’ve been practicing non-stop to introduce classically-trained trumpets, horns, strings, DJs, drums, live vocalists, MCs, and more to a pop-culture legacy. This event is 21+.

July 30

FOOTLOOSE, Shawnee Mission Theatre in the Park

Run With It, Guitars and Cadillacs KC

Flamingos in the Tree, The Bottleneck

July 31

Paint Your Pet, Bar K