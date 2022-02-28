Join the conversation with Terry McMillan at KCKPL’s virtual author event

Terry McMillan will hold a discussion at the Kansas City, Kansas Public Library’s virtual event on April 2 from 1-3 p.m. The bestselling author will gift limited free copies of her novel, It’s Not All Downhill From Here, to those who register early.

“McMillan’s seven bestsellers are rich in fearless wisdom, heart-touching characters, and unforgettable stories of friendships, healing, intergenerational bonds, and women saving their own lives,” says KCKPL in an event announcement.

McMillan challenges us to align with our challenges and is highly acclaimed for encouraging and decoding the “irreverent, pitch-perfect tales of women’s lives” by expressing rationalization, balance, and growth. She’s vehement about sharing positive outlooks on aging gracefully, looking ahead, and standardizing the importance of reinvention.

The motivational speaker, novelist, and influencer drives women’s empowerment by demonstrating the urge to follow our dreams and to make happiness a priority without personal limitation.

Registration for this discussion will close on April 2 at 11:00 a.m.