Joe’s KC BBQ named as first official food vendor in new KC Current stadium

Joe’s KC BBQ remains top two and not number two as they’ve been named the first official food vendor at the new KC Current stadium.

The restaurant will be situated on the northeast side of the stadium for optimal access during matches. The famous Z-Man sandwich will be available in both chicken and brisket with select side options.

“With Joe’s joining us at our historic stadium, we are ensuring our goal of staying authentic to Kansas City,” says KC Current President Allison Howard.

The stadium is the first of its kind, being solely built for a professional women’s sports team with a capacity of 11,500. Construction is nearing completion with the stadium being set to open in March 2024.