Joe Buck will call your home video

Adam Carey,

Yeah, we also still remember his fawning adoration for Madison Bumgarner in 2014, but give the guy his due. His is one of the greatest sportscasters of this era. And now he’ll give play-by-play on your home video! Without actual live sports, Joe Buck is on Twitter calling anyone and everyone’s home videos. Got a dog that likes to fetch? Maybe some 10 year-old burgeoning football stars? Send ’em Joe’s way and he’ll run some commentary.

Oh, and then there’s KC local Tom Martin, who apparently is a darts wizard:

 

