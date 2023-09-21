JINYA Ramen Bar’s September chef specials arrive just in time for football season

When JINYA founder Tomo Takahashi moved to the United States in 2010, he knew he needed to take matters into his own hands to create the authentic Japanese ramen he’d been missing from home. From there, JINYA Ramen Bar was born. They have over 50 locations around the United States, one being in Overland Park.

All of their noodles are handmade and aged carefully prior to cooking, and their broths are only made with water from FUJI. It’s a pretty serious deal.

For the month of September, they’re featuring two chef specials that are ideal to be eaten while cheering on your favorite team: sweet soy glazed chicken wings and Kara-men ramen.

Football season wouldn’t be complete without chicken wings. JINYA’s sweet soy glazed wings are a Japanese twist on the game day favorite. The wings are crispy and juicy. They’re lightly tossed in the glaze and topped with white pepper and sesame seeds for an added crunch. It’s the sweet and savory combo your taste buds didn’t know they needed.

The Kara-Men ramen is made with clear (and very drinkable) chicken broth, cilantro, thin handmade noodles, bean sprouts, chili paste, ground pork, and green onion. The chili paste gives it a kick that will clear up any seasonal allergies. The stars of the show here are the ground pork and onsen tamago. The pork is tender and savory and creates a nice balance with the freshness of the cilantro. The onsen tamago is slowly poached and cooked in a hot spring resulting in a smooth and runny yolk. It is heavenly.

These specials are available until September 30. JINYA Ramen Bar is located at 7761 W 159th Street in Overland Park. They’re open Sundays and Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.