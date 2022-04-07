Jayhawks parade in Lawrence to celebrate 2022 NCAA win this Sunday

The University of Kansas is sending the Jayhawks off with flying colors during a 2022 NCAA championship parade celebration this weekend.

The event begins Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. and brings the KU’s Spirit Squads, band, and basketball team to Lawrence’s beloved Massachusetts Street, spanning from 6th Street to 19th Street.

Kansas’ Jayhawks secured its place as the 2022 NCAA champions Monday, April 4, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels with a score of 72-69. It shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that Lawrence is ready to celebrate that win.

As a result, the street will shut down from 3 a.m. to two hours post-parade Sunday in order to make room for the event.

Fans will have parking options at KU’s Lot 90, Burge Union, and the Computer Center the day of the spectacle, with shuttles operating at each location from 11 a.m. to approximately one hour after the parade ends.