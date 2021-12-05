Jason Sudeikis stars in tonight’s livestream of It’s a Wonderful Life

Jason Sudeikis will star in a table read of It’s a Wonderful Life. Tickets are available here.

Jason Sudeikis and Rosario Dawson lead an all-star virtual online table read of the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life to benefit The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), which promotes mental health and enrichment programs to children with special needs and their families.

The Ted Lasso Emmy winner will play George Bailey in the holiday classic and his real-life uncle, George Wendt, will appear as Uncle Billy. The cast also includes Jean Smart, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, Lou Diamond Phillips, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, Ron Funches, and Ed Harris.

Hosted by Tom Bergeron, the second annual virtual evening will take place tonight and pay tribute to the late Ed Asner and benefit The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), which promotes mental health and enrichment programs for children with special needs and their families. It’s produced in partnership with Turner Classic Movies and sponsored by MeTV.

The Asner benefit this year also will honor Mike Darnell, President of Unscripted and Alternative Television at Warner Brothers, and his family. The cast will include Darnell's daughter and Social Director of TEAFC, Chelsea Darnell, autistic actors Spencer Harte and Domonique Brown along with neurodivergent TEAFC members Ryan Booth and Lucas Salusky. Victor Nelli (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will return to direct.