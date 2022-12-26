Our city never sleeps. Check out the January events calendar

Ongoing

Jan 1 – 7

Fetch The Halls (Mean Girls Theme), Vignettes Pop-up Bar

Jan. 1- 31

Captured Exhibition, National WWI Museum and Memorial

Jan. 1- 31

Ice Skating, Crown Center Ice Terrace

Jan. 6 – 8

KC Symphony Presents: Uptown Nights, Helzberg Hall

Jan. 6 – 31

Picture Paradise: Blue & Green in Chinese Landscape Paintings, Nelson-Atkins Museum

Jan. 10- 19

KC Restaurant Week, Varied Locations

Okay, it’s ten days, but the extended “week” gives diners a few extra chances to support local restaurants & charities just by having a meal. Around 200 local restaurants offer special multi-course lunches and dinners, with 10% of each meal going to a local charity. Last year KCRW raised $115,000 for Guadalupe Centers, and the primary beneficiary this year is Cornerstones of Care. If you don’t want to head out, restaurant week deals are available for take-out, dine-in, and delivery. Pricing tiers range from $20 – $50.

Jan. 13 – 14

Myq Kaplan, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Jan. 13 – 15

KC Symphony Presents: The Fountains & Pines of Rome, Helzberg Hall

Jan. 14 – 15

Monster Jam, T-Mobile Center

Jan. 17 – 22

Hadestown – The Musical, Music Hall

Nothing brightens a mid-winter mood like musical theater, and Hadestown warms up Music Hall for eight shows Jan. 17 – 22. The critically acclaimed and 8-time-Tony-Winning musical takes you through two reimagined & intertwined Greek myths all the way to Hades and back. Any one of the six evening shows or two weekend matinees will have you humming the catalog for weeks on end. Tickets are still available starting at $41.

Jan. 20 – 22

KC Symphony Presents: Wagner’s Flying Dutchman, Helzberg Hall

Jan. 25 – 28

Black Panther Film + Live Orchestra, Helzberg Hall

Jan. 26 – 28

Carlos Mencia, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Jan. 27 – 29

Shen Yun, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

EVENTS

Jan. 3

KC Mavericks vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena

Good Morning Midnight, Replay Lounge

Honky Tonk Tuesday, The Ship

Ball at the Hall, Liberty Hall

Woody’s Open Mic, Woody’s KC

Jan. 4

Brody Buster Duo, Night Hawk

Nerdy Knitting, ReRoll Tavern

Jan. 5

Michael Palascak, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Ken Lovern’s OJT, Green Lady Lounge

Rule the Stage – Season 2, Hamburger Mary’s

Meet the Author: Kim Malaj, Afterword Tavern & Shelves

Open Mic, The Bird Comedy Theater

Jan. 6

Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7, The Ship

Corey Holcomb, The Improv KC

Travis Martin, PBR Big Sky

Needle in a Gay Stack, Kansas City Center for Inclusion

Jan. 7

Pretty Yende, Soprano, The Folly Theater

The MGD’s, recordBar

Elvis Birthday Bash, Knuckleheads

KC Comets vs. Tacoma Stars, Cable Dahmer Arena

Penguin March, Kansas City Zoo

Jan. 8

Jackie Myers Piano Trio, Black Dolphin

Dan Jones and the Squids, Tick Check, Replay Lounge

Bad Music Sunday, Woody’s KC

Jan. 9

Brian Baggett Trio, Green Lady Lounge

Jayson Kayne, Jerry’s Bait Shop

Jan. 10

Early Eyes, recordBar

The Big Lebowski, Screenland Armour

Honky Tonk Tuesday, The Ship

Jan. 11

Alex Williams, Knuckleheads

Flash Gordon, Screenland Armour

Jan. 12

Guitar Elation, Green Lady Lounge

Jan. 13

Grand Marquis, The Ship

Tim Whitmer Quartet, Black Dolphin

KC Mavericks vs. Iowa Heartlanders, Cable Dahmer Arena

Jan. 14

The Emo Night Tour, The Truman

PetRock, recordBar

Adam Larson Organ Trio, Black Dolphin

Drag Queen Bingo, Hamburger Mary’s

That’s No Movie’s Improvised Film Fest, The Bird Comedy Theater

Jan. 15

Coraline 4K, Screenland Armour

Dawson Jones Organ Trio, Black Dolphin

Zack Mufasa, O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

Black & White Group Photoshoot, Redux Society

Jan. 16

KC Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush, Cable Dahmer Arena

Jan. 17

Mavi, The Bottleneck

King Pari, Minibar

Reggie Pearl, Pisha, INDRA, Mic the Mains, Replay Lounge

The Bird Comedy Show, The Bird Comedy Theater

Jan. 18

Casey Donahew, Knuckleheads

Jan. 19

Good Morning Bedlam, Timbers, Minibar

Tone Bell, The Comedy Club of Kansas City

Jan. 20

Miguel Zenon Quartet, The Folly Theater

Jeremiah Johnson Band, Knuckleheads

PICKLE, Mosaic

7th Annual The Band That Fell To Earth KC David Bowie Tribute, recordBar

Jan. 21

Radkey, The Bottleneck

We aren’t telling you anything new. Radkey rules; we know this. You couldn’t have missed the punk-rock brothers from St. Joe after their yearly Christmas shows, after touring with The Foo Fighters, and the barrels of The Pitch’s ink. But if you haven’t seen them live in a minute or—gasping pearl clutch—at all, it’s time to take a trip down K-10 to The Bottleneck to see our favorite local misfits. Tickets start at $12, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

C minus Music Showcase, The Kansas City Museum

The Zeros, Knuckleheads

All-Requests Evening with Ryan McCall, The Black Box KC

KC Comets vs. Milwaukee Wave, Cable Dahmer Arena

Jan. 22

The Artist El Jay, recordBar

KC Mavericks vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena

Jan. 23

Heart of Gold, The Wildfires Projekt, Rookie of the Year, recordBar

Jan. 24

National Geographic Live: A Voice for Nature Jasper Doest, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Larkin Poe, Knuckleheads

Jan. 25

Monet X Change, The Improv KC

Veteran of RuPaul’s Drag Race and renowned maker of sponge dresses Monet X Change comes to The Improv KC for a one-night special engagement. Known primarily for her comedy, a Monet X Change show can include singing, dancing, lip-syncing, and/or socio-political commentary. The double crown Drag Race winner takes the stage for a Wednesday evening show that’s sure to cheer up your midweek. Tickets start at $74 a pair or $148 for four. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with early arrival encouraged.

Catbamboo, Supermoto, Sour Apple Surgery, Minibar

Jan. 26

Jillian Riscoe, Emma Jo, Kamber, The Rino

Jan. 27

Dan Cummins, Uptown Theater

Angel Olsen & The Big Time Band, Liberty Hall

This is What Dreams are Made of: Disney & 2000’s Dance Party, The Truman

Jan. 28

Making Movies [live album recording], The Folly Theater

Nick Swardson, Uptown Theater

Four Fried Chickens & A Coke, Knuckleheads

Meso, Encore at Uptown Theater

Queer Youth Ball, The Black Box

Eddie B, The Midland

Jan. 29

KC Symphony Presents: Philharmonia Fantastique, Helzberg Hall

Jan. 30

Ghost in the Shell, Screenland Armour

Jan. 31

John R. Miller, recordBar

The Lone Bellow, Knuckleheads

