Our city never sleeps. Check out the January events calendar
Ongoing
Jan 1 – 7
Fetch The Halls (Mean Girls Theme), Vignettes Pop-up Bar
Jan. 1- 31
Captured Exhibition, National WWI Museum and Memorial
Jan. 1- 31
Ice Skating, Crown Center Ice Terrace
Jan. 6 – 8
KC Symphony Presents: Uptown Nights, Helzberg Hall
Jan. 6 – 31
Picture Paradise: Blue & Green in Chinese Landscape Paintings, Nelson-Atkins Museum
Jan. 10- 19
KC Restaurant Week, Varied Locations
Okay, it’s ten days, but the extended “week” gives diners a few extra chances to support local restaurants & charities just by having a meal. Around 200 local restaurants offer special multi-course lunches and dinners, with 10% of each meal going to a local charity. Last year KCRW raised $115,000 for Guadalupe Centers, and the primary beneficiary this year is Cornerstones of Care. If you don’t want to head out, restaurant week deals are available for take-out, dine-in, and delivery. Pricing tiers range from $20 – $50.
Jan. 13 – 14
Myq Kaplan, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Jan. 13 – 15
KC Symphony Presents: The Fountains & Pines of Rome, Helzberg Hall
Jan. 14 – 15
Monster Jam, T-Mobile Center
Jan. 17 – 22
Hadestown – The Musical, Music Hall
Nothing brightens a mid-winter mood like musical theater, and Hadestown warms up Music Hall for eight shows Jan. 17 – 22. The critically acclaimed and 8-time-Tony-Winning musical takes you through two reimagined & intertwined Greek myths all the way to Hades and back. Any one of the six evening shows or two weekend matinees will have you humming the catalog for weeks on end. Tickets are still available starting at $41.
Jan. 20 – 22
KC Symphony Presents: Wagner’s Flying Dutchman, Helzberg Hall
Jan. 25 – 28
Black Panther Film + Live Orchestra, Helzberg Hall
Jan. 26 – 28
Carlos Mencia, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Jan. 27 – 29
Shen Yun, Muriel Kauffman Theatre
EVENTS
Jan. 3
KC Mavericks vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
Good Morning Midnight, Replay Lounge
Honky Tonk Tuesday, The Ship
Ball at the Hall, Liberty Hall
Woody’s Open Mic, Woody’s KC
Jan. 4
Brody Buster Duo, Night Hawk
Nerdy Knitting, ReRoll Tavern
Jan. 5
Michael Palascak, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Ken Lovern’s OJT, Green Lady Lounge
Rule the Stage – Season 2, Hamburger Mary’s
Meet the Author: Kim Malaj, Afterword Tavern & Shelves
Open Mic, The Bird Comedy Theater
Jan. 6
Chris Hazelton’s Boogaloo 7, The Ship
Corey Holcomb, The Improv KC
Travis Martin, PBR Big Sky
Needle in a Gay Stack, Kansas City Center for Inclusion
Jan. 7
Pretty Yende, Soprano, The Folly Theater
The MGD’s, recordBar
Elvis Birthday Bash, Knuckleheads
KC Comets vs. Tacoma Stars, Cable Dahmer Arena
Penguin March, Kansas City Zoo
Jan. 8
Jackie Myers Piano Trio, Black Dolphin
Dan Jones and the Squids, Tick Check, Replay Lounge
Bad Music Sunday, Woody’s KC
Jan. 9
Brian Baggett Trio, Green Lady Lounge
Jayson Kayne, Jerry’s Bait Shop
Jan. 10
Early Eyes, recordBar
The Big Lebowski, Screenland Armour
Honky Tonk Tuesday, The Ship
Jan. 11
Alex Williams, Knuckleheads
Flash Gordon, Screenland Armour
Jan. 12
Guitar Elation, Green Lady Lounge
Jan. 13
Grand Marquis, The Ship
Tim Whitmer Quartet, Black Dolphin
KC Mavericks vs. Iowa Heartlanders, Cable Dahmer Arena
Jan. 14
The Emo Night Tour, The Truman
PetRock, recordBar
Adam Larson Organ Trio, Black Dolphin
Drag Queen Bingo, Hamburger Mary’s
That’s No Movie’s Improvised Film Fest, The Bird Comedy Theater
Jan. 15
Coraline 4K, Screenland Armour
Dawson Jones Organ Trio, Black Dolphin
Zack Mufasa, O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
Black & White Group Photoshoot, Redux Society
Jan. 16
KC Mavericks vs. Rapid City Rush, Cable Dahmer Arena
Jan. 17
Mavi, The Bottleneck
King Pari, Minibar
Reggie Pearl, Pisha, INDRA, Mic the Mains, Replay Lounge
The Bird Comedy Show, The Bird Comedy Theater
Jan. 18
Casey Donahew, Knuckleheads
Jan. 19
Good Morning Bedlam, Timbers, Minibar
Tone Bell, The Comedy Club of Kansas City
Jan. 20
Miguel Zenon Quartet, The Folly Theater
Jeremiah Johnson Band, Knuckleheads
PICKLE, Mosaic
7th Annual The Band That Fell To Earth KC David Bowie Tribute, recordBar
Jan. 21
Radkey, The Bottleneck
We aren’t telling you anything new. Radkey rules; we know this. You couldn’t have missed the punk-rock brothers from St. Joe after their yearly Christmas shows, after touring with The Foo Fighters, and the barrels of The Pitch’s ink. But if you haven’t seen them live in a minute or—gasping pearl clutch—at all, it’s time to take a trip down K-10 to The Bottleneck to see our favorite local misfits. Tickets start at $12, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
C minus Music Showcase, The Kansas City Museum
The Zeros, Knuckleheads
All-Requests Evening with Ryan McCall, The Black Box KC
KC Comets vs. Milwaukee Wave, Cable Dahmer Arena
Jan. 22
The Artist El Jay, recordBar
KC Mavericks vs. Allen Americans, Cable Dahmer Arena
Jan. 23
Heart of Gold, The Wildfires Projekt, Rookie of the Year, recordBar
Jan. 24
National Geographic Live: A Voice for Nature Jasper Doest, Muriel Kauffman Theatre
Larkin Poe, Knuckleheads
Jan. 25
Monet X Change, The Improv KC
Veteran of RuPaul’s Drag Race and renowned maker of sponge dresses Monet X Change comes to The Improv KC for a one-night special engagement. Known primarily for her comedy, a Monet X Change show can include singing, dancing, lip-syncing, and/or socio-political commentary. The double crown Drag Race winner takes the stage for a Wednesday evening show that’s sure to cheer up your midweek. Tickets start at $74 a pair or $148 for four. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m., with early arrival encouraged.
Catbamboo, Supermoto, Sour Apple Surgery, Minibar
Jan. 26
Jillian Riscoe, Emma Jo, Kamber, The Rino
Jan. 27
Dan Cummins, Uptown Theater
Angel Olsen & The Big Time Band, Liberty Hall
This is What Dreams are Made of: Disney & 2000’s Dance Party, The Truman
Jan. 28
Making Movies [live album recording], The Folly Theater
Nick Swardson, Uptown Theater
Four Fried Chickens & A Coke, Knuckleheads
Meso, Encore at Uptown Theater
Queer Youth Ball, The Black Box
Eddie B, The Midland
Jan. 29
KC Symphony Presents: Philharmonia Fantastique, Helzberg Hall
Jan. 30
Ghost in the Shell, Screenland Armour
Jan. 31
John R. Miller, recordBar
The Lone Bellow, Knuckleheads
Check out The Pitch’s digital calendar for more upcoming events.