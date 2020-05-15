Jackson County the subject of new weight-loss study

DietSpotlight just completed a two-year study on obesity and weight loss in Jackson County. The study identifies rates and trends in BMI (body mass index), activity level, and preferred diet programs (Keto, Atkins, etc) over time and shows how these correlate to gender, age, and even specific neighborhoods in Jackson County.

All data was collected through a voluntary survey form online and participants did not receive compensation. All information is anonymous.

According to the World Health Organization, as of 2014, the United States (U.S.) average Body Mass Index (BMI) ranked 17th out of more than 200 countries. This means only 16 other countries, of those tested, averaged higher BMIs than the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backs up this data reporting nearly 40-percent of the population (about 93 million people) in the U.S. were obese as of 2015-16.

In Jackson, men average a BMI of 31.5 and women come in at a BMI of 32.2. The typical weight of men is 216 pounds with women weighing 190 pounds.

The average pounds to lose in Jackson is 56 pounds. That is 9 % lower than the state average of 62 pounds and 5 % lower than the country average of 59 pounds.