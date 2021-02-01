J. Rieger & Co. drops two pick-up kits to celebrate the Super Bowl in style

J. Rieger & Co. is putting out some great specials just in time for Super Bowl Sunday. Whether you’re paring down your watch party or want to pretend that you’re tailgating while in front of your TV, Rieger has to-go cocktail packages for your needs.

The Red Kingdom Bottled Cocktail, which is fittingly the color red, serves six people with one bottle. The cocktail is made up of the Rieger’s KC whiskey, spiced apricot, and tart cherry soda. The bottled cocktail is available for $30 and includes two “cheers” cups in Chiefs red and gold.

If you’re wanting a larger package, Rieger also released their Tailgate Kit, so you can imagine your living room is the parking lot of Arrowhead Stadium. The kit includes the Red Kingdom Bottled Cocktail, four red and gold “cheers” cups, white bean and pulled pork chili, a baked artichoke chili cheese spread, and boozy cinnamon rolls. The kit is $75 and presumably much better than any spread most of us could put together ourselves.

Both items are available for pick up only leading up to the Super Bowl. The Red Kingdom cocktail can be purchased here, and the Tailgate Kit can be purchased here. Kits are only available while supplies last.