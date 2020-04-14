J. Rieger and Single Wing distribute free hand sanitizer for front-line workers, restaurant owners

Despite the distance, the Kansas City community is “closer” than ever with their efforts to support those putting themselves at risk to keep us safe. Front-line workers and restaurant owners qualify for free hand sanitizer thanks to the Support KC Industry Collection campaign run by Single Wing. They’re partnering with J. Rieger & Co to match all funds donated as well as distribute the product to those who qualify and sign up.

Sanitizer will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and recipients will receive pickup instructions on April 25 if available. Pick-ups will occur on April 28-29 at the J. Rieger & Co. Distillery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Not an esstential worker but looking to help? Click here to check out in the Support KC Industry Collection and find out more about how you can contribute.