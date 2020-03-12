Indie games to play and gaming spots to visit
Check out our excellent feature on local indie games and the scene of brilliant folks around it, courtesy of Reb Valentine and serving as the cover story in our March issue.
Where to find Kansas City-made games:
Bad Rhino Games:
Overhook Games:
overhookgames.com/hillsnhollows
Stitchcraft by Ryan Nicoletti (in>D:\development):
Aspen, by Quinn George (Koimarina):
That’s a Wrap! The Game of Filmmaking Frenzy by Adam Sadiq (Diacritical Games):
Fleets of Fortune by Andrew Tippin (Roxie Games):
roxiegames.net/fleets-of-fortune
DEATHROLL by Conor Kennedy (Hootey Games):
http://bit.ly/kickstartdeathroll
Joe Hanna’s games (JoeHasDied):
Charlotte Trible’s games (Espion Games):
Calvin Plank’s games (SodaPOP67):
Jake LaCombe’s games (TwistedHawk):
Nash High’s games and other work:
Clover Ross’ games and other work:
Moosader Games:
Local Gaming Spots
Draftcade
7260 NW 87th St, Kansas City
Level One Game Shop
400 Grand Blvd, Kansas City
Mission Board Games
5606 Johnson Dr, Mission
Pawn & Pint
613 Walnut St, Kansas City
Table Top Game and Hobby
9156 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
Tapcade
1701 McGee, Kansas City
Up-Down
101 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City