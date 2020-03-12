Indie games to play and gaming spots to visit

Reb Valentine
Pawn & Pint. // Photo by Reb Valentine.

Check out our excellent feature on local indie games and the scene of brilliant folks around it, courtesy of Reb Valentine and serving as the cover story in our March issue.

Where to find Kansas City-made games:

Bad Rhino Games:

badrhinogames.com

Overhook Games:

overhookgames.com/hillsnhollows

Stitchcraft by Ryan Nicoletti (in>D:\development):

bit.ly/stichcraft

Aspen, by Quinn George (Koimarina):

koimarina.itch.io/aspen

That’s a Wrap! The Game of Filmmaking Frenzy by Adam Sadiq (Diacritical Games):

bit.ly/KickstartThatsAWrap

Fleets of Fortune by Andrew Tippin (Roxie Games):

roxiegames.net/fleets-of-fortune

DEATHROLL by Conor Kennedy (Hootey Games):

http://bit.ly/kickstartdeathroll

Joe Hanna’s games (JoeHasDied):

joehasdied.itch.io

Charlotte Trible’s games (Espion Games):

espiongames.itch.io

Calvin Plank’s games (SodaPOP67):

sodapop67.itch.io

Jake LaCombe’s games (TwistedHawk):

twistedhawk.itch.io

Nash High’s games and other work:

nashhigh.com

Clover Ross’ games and other work:

cloverross.com

Moosader Games:

moosader.com

Local Gaming Spots

Draftcade

7260 NW 87th St, Kansas City

draftcade.com

Level One Game Shop

400 Grand Blvd, Kansas City

levelonegameshop.com

Mission Board Games

5606 Johnson Dr, Mission

missionboardgames.com

Pawn & Pint

613 Walnut St, Kansas City

pawnsandpints.com

Table Top Game and Hobby

9156 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park

tabletopgameandhobby.com

Tapcade

1701 McGee, Kansas City

tapcadekc.com

Up-Down

101 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City

updownarcadebar.com/kansas-city

