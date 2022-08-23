HypebeastKC hosts third year of Sneaker Jam Sept. 17

HypebeastKC is a marketplace for sneakers and streetwear with plans to host a specialized event for local collectors.

Sneaker Jam will take place Sept. 17 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Shawnee Civic Center. This is the third year that HypebeastKC is hosting the event and it is expected to be their largest convention yet. DVA Percent, a streetwear and sneaker shop based in Westport, is sponsoring this year’s event.

The convention will feature 60 vendors selling sneakers, streetwear, vintage clothing, sports memorabilia, and more.

Additionally, each attendee can bring up to five pairs of sneakers to trade or sell. Free entry will be granted with each donation.

Enjoy a lively afternoon with other collectors as you are met with an assortment of food trucks and a live DJ at this community event.

HypebeastKC will also collect new or gently used shoes in a collaborative effort with Operation Breakthrough to help benefit local Kansas City families.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 online or $20 at the door.