HUMP! Film Festival returns to Kansas City Sept. 22

Dan Savage, creator of the Savage Love advice column, recently announced the return of the HUMP! Film Festival on a nationwide tour—including a stop in Kansas City.

The indie porn festival is a collection of short-erotic films featuring a realistic portrayal of intimacy. The festival encourages sex-positivity and celebrates body diversity, sexuality, gender, kink, and fetishes across the films and creators.

HUMP! has screened in over 50 cities across the United States and Canada and continues to create an eccentric experience for viewers upon its return to live screenings.

“Despite our differences, there is an incredible shared experience during every screening,” Savage says. “We see our shared desires, vulnerability, sense of humor, that shared need for intimacy. It’s bonding and kind of beautiful!”

The 17th Annual HUMP! Film Festival comes to Screenland Armour Theatre Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $20.