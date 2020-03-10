How Tim Canton is courting the NBA to KC

Tim KC Canton is one of our favorite dudes in the city. From co-founding Panic Fest to his work with Boom Howdy, he just exudes a love for this town. Hell, his middle name is KC. He was born to champion this community.

A few weeks back, Canton started dabbling in a new hobby that he was sharing on social media. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Canton started using his exceptional graphic design skills to craft mock-up designs for NBA jerseys… for an inevitable KC team. Showing just how many options exist for color palettes that don’t overlap with other teams in the league, and pulling names and themes from our city’s history and themes.

Essentially, doing the NBA’s job for them. You’re welcome.

“I started creating Kansas City NBA jerseys as a design exercise with the hope of creating a conversation around bringing an NBA team back to Kansas City,” Canton says. “And our online community that we’re building can act as a hub for fans to share their ideas and feelings toward the possibility of an expansion team. I have been a fan of the NBA since I was a small kid re-enacting clutch shots from NBA stars like Michael Jordan and monster dunks like Shaquille O’Neal while dropping dimes like Penny Hardaway on my Nerf hoop.”

“The rivalries, video games (NBA Jam, NBA Live and NBA2k), trading cards and jerseys made me fall in love with the sport that I also grew up playing. As a lifelong Kansas City sports fan I lived through the lean years of the Royals and Chiefs but with the recent success of those franchises as—well as Sporting KC—it showed me Kansas City sports fans are hungry for winners and I believe the city could and would support another professional sports team. With the rabid Kansas Jayhawk fan base that exists in the city, along with those fans in the 5 state area that travel to Kansas City for the Big 12 tourney, the hunger for basketball is alive and well.”

At NBA HQ, it seems unavoidable that there’s an ongoing conversation about how to expand the league right now. When it comes to recent battles with China, growing the national league seems like the best option in making up for lost revenue. Kansas City is one of the largest media markets without an NBA franchise and is statistically a larger TV market than Oklahoma City or New Orleans.

When the NBA organization is ready to acknowledge that we’ve come into our own, here are some options that Canton is offering up for consideration—and why he choose them.