Horsefeather Social contributes to First Friday’s highlight reel with sips and dips

Located on the seventh floor of the Loews Hotel, Horsefeather Social is the type of place where you might spot any number of local celebrities. The rooftop lounge is known for its gorgeous view of the Kauffman Center and its array of refreshing cocktails.

This season, Horsefeather Social is participating in First Fridays—stealing the spotlight with delicious bar bites.

My vote for the most Instagrammable dish on the menu easily goes to the Whipped Goat Cheese ($12). The airy dip has all the sweetness of a lemon ricotta cheesecake. It’s topped with texture in the form of prosciutto, pomegranate seeds, and honey drizzle. Currently, it’s served with gluten-free lavash, a graham cracker-esque flatbread that’s on the tougher side. If that doesn’t appeal to you, ask for the perfectly-salted tortilla chips instead. The dip is especially yummy with one of the sweeter cocktails on offer, like the Above the Clouds ($14) or the Strawberry Spritz ($14).

‘Above the Clouds’ features Ketel One Premium Vodka and the strong flavoring of lemongrass and citrus. The ‘Strawberry Spritz’ is often highlighted on the pages of local influencers for its bright, sunset coloring derived from rhubarb and strawberry aperol. A splash of prosecco and soda absinthe rinse complete the sparkling drink destined for the vivacious.

Roasted Mushroom Spring Rolls ($11) are a winner for the side of harissa sauce alone. Two spring rolls are stuffed with veggies and delicate vermicelli noodles, then sliced in half and plated on top of a lettuce leaf—they’re fresh, crunchy, and overall superb.

Looking for a classic crowd-pleaser? The Roasted Chicken Sliders ($14) are all that and more, with an added wow factor of red pepper garlic aioli. The side of crisp pickles is a simple yet effective way to take the sandwiches to the next level.

Our server, Eve, personally recommended the made-from-scratch chips and salsa ($8) to us. My instinct at a fancy restaurant is always to order the items that I can’t try anywhere else, but servers know best. The just-spicy-enough salsas solidified my main takeaway of the evening: Horsefeather’s house-made sauces shine the brightest.

The one dish that left me underwhelmed was the Veggie Flatbread ($12). This vegetarian option doesn’t quite stack up to the others or to the elevated tone set by the rest of the patio. While still filling and enjoyable, it’s not as flavorful or as interesting as its companion dishes.

Looking for the perfect time to drop in? Horsefeather Social is celebrating National Macaroni Day on July 7 for First Friday with an offering of elbow macaroni and chopped scallions in The Stilwell’s cheese sauce ($7). Add pulled pork or burnt ends for $2 and grilled shrimp for $5.