Hope House celebrates 40th anniversary with “Passport to Hope” discount program

Launched by local anti-domestic violence nonprofit, Hope House, in tandem with International Women’s History Month, the “Passport to Hope” program offers supporters the opportunity to purchase a $20 booklet featuring discounts at 26 female-owned shops and businesses (listed below) and redeemable through the end of 2023.

All proceeds from this purchase will go directly to Hope House, now in its fortieth year of service. Last year, Hope House assisted in 5,312 court advocacy cases and facilitated and monitored safe visitation and exchanges between parents for 45 new families.

The “Passport to Hope” program is overseen by the Emerging Leaders of Hope House, a subdivision of Hope House consisting of young professionals who are dedicated to ending abuse and collaborate to host a number of annual events in support of the nonprofit. The decorative passport itself was designed by Yup Yup Design and printed by Burdiss Printing.

Participating female-owned businesses include Affäre!, Broadway Roasting Co., Bubble Wrapp, Cafe Cà Phê, Cafe Corazon, Cafe Sofrito, Coffee Fresh AF, Daisy Lee Vintage, Dear Society, Fannie’s West African Cuisine, KATE, LADYCO, Lily Floral Designs, MADI Apparel, Ninth & State, Senorita Margarita, Servaes Brewing, Session Salon, Shop Local KC, Simply Grooming by Gia, Swoon, The Charmed House, Virgil’s Plant Shop, Waldo Thai, Yoli Tortilleria, and The Homesteader Cafe.

Other upcoming events from Hope House include an April 26 music bingo event at Servaes Brewing (one of the passport’s participating businesses), the “Kind of a Big Dill” Pickleball Tournament at Chicken N Pickle on June 11, Hope House’s “Believe Gala,” August 5, and the “Hope House Hustle” Sand Volleyball Tournament at Volleyball Beach, October 7. Sail Away Wine also hosted a fundraiser for Hope House earlier this year.

To purchase a passport, click here. Other ways to give/donate are here. Learn more about Hope House’s history here, and follow their Facebook to stay updated on future events.