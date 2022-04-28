Hopcat no more, the corner of Westport and Broadway gets new digs with Fountain Haus

Fountain Haus has opened the doors to an ambitious four-bars-in-one nightclub, unlike any other in Kansas City. It is locally owned by partners David Brinkerhoff, Dan Meiners, Ryan Overberg, and a diverse group of community investors.

Each space within the building features a different water-based theme with a distinct vibe, a stage, elaborate lighting, a bar, and gender-neutral restrooms.

Guests enter from Broadway and are greeted by one of six on-site security guards. A short walk up the neon-trimmed stairs brings you to the first space, the Pump Room.

The Pump Room is the largest of the spaces and where food and drink will be served seven days a week. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the busy East-Westport intersection where you could throw a rock from your seat and hit either The Bunker or Taco Bell Cantina.

Cocktail tables with floral arrangements sprinkle the floor. There’s a smoke machine and professional-grade lighting setup. On the occasion of this visit, the seven TV screens played classic music videos while the DJ scratched out a mix of ‘NSYNC and Jewel.

Disco themed selfie spot at Cube dance floor. // Courtesy of Jeff Evrard

Rooftop Pool Deck bar. // Courtesy Jeff Evrard

Pump Room lights. // Courtesy of Jeff Evrard

Cube Dance floor. // Courtesy of Jeff Evrard

Pump Room. // Courtesy Jeff Evrard



Old Fashioned cocktail with boozy cranberry dehydrated orange and Kansas City Whiskey. // Photo by Thomas White Old Fashioned cocktail with boozy cranberry dehydrated orange and Kansas City Whiskey. // Photo by Thomas White

Pump Room view from the DJ Booth. // Courtesy of Jeff Evrard

Rooftop Pool Deck. // Courtesy of Jeff Evrard



Pool Deck decor. // Photo by Thomas White

Through a narrow passageway to the left of the Pump Room bar is the Cube Room.

The Cube features a custom-made cubical disco ball and a large dance floor, along with—of course—a DJ booth and a bar. There is a row of cocktail tables overlooking the dance floor for the wallflowers and revelers who need a breather. The Cube also features a disco-tiled selfie nook that will likely appear in your Instagram feed in the coming weeks.

Once your feet are good and loose, make your way back to that passageway and head upstairs to the rooftop.

The Pool Deck is lined with tropical plants and gives us a tiki vibe. The rooftop bar has a bottom-of-an-empty-public-pool aesthetic. Roll-up glass garage doors allow for an indoor-outdoor experience while imbibing. There is—once again—a bar and a performance space to go along with the elevated Westport views.

One imagines Reggaeton would be almost too successful at the Pool Deck.

The Siren Lounge will be Fountain Haus’ speakeasy as a subtle nod to the previous occupant TikiCat. The fourth themed room will not be open until fall 2022 and is expected to be considerably more low-key than the other spaces. The Siren Lounge will also serve classic-style cocktails. Seats will be available by reservation only.

Fountain Haus will also feature special events like a “Dirty Derby” party on May 7 hosted by Dirty Dorothy. It will be the home of the official afterparty for the Kansas City Pride Parade on June 11, Rooftop Nights with Talya Groves, a yet-to-be-named Lesbian Night, and Broadway Boozical Mondays. A small cover charge is asked for special events and on weekends. The ownership group looks to harness and support the arts in KC by hosting performers like DJ Ashton Martin, DJ Hydan, DJ CQUENCE, Daisy Buckët, Kathleen and The One Nite Stand Band, and Lana Luxx.

Fountain Haus is located at 401 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111 and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.