Honoring Pi(e) Day with a trip to Tippin’s

Since making it an unofficial holiday in 1988, mathematicians and foodies have celebrated Pi Day on March 14. Kansas City-based Tippin’s Pies are honoring the day with $3.14 slices across the metro at Hen House Market locations.

Tippin’s was a homestyle restaurant that opened in Lenexa in 1980, then expanded to 19 locations throughout the midwest. After shuttering in 2004, Kansas City-based Balls Foods purchased the rights to the Tippin’s name and recipes and hired some of the Tippin’s staff to continue baking the pies for retail. Balls includes 25 Hen House Markets, Price Chopper, Payless Discount Foods, and Sun Fresh locations.

Now, Tippin’s Pies are made at a state-of-the-art bakery in KCK. The pies that happy customers pick up at Hen House Markets are generally made or finished on-site at Hen House Tippin’s Pie Pantry in the bakery sections. Shoppers may see bakers, like Bakery Manager Hazel Hernandez, pouring the cream pie filling or piping on a frosting decoration. Pies are available by the slice, in mini pies, and in their classic 9-inch pans. Bulk orders can be placed with advance notice.

Twenty-two pie flavors are available daily at Hen House Markets, plus one monthly rotating flavor. March’s specialty pie is the Grasshopper Pie, where the best-selling French Silk Pie has a gentle mint flavor added and decorated with Andes Mints. A chocolate cookie crust holds together the smooth and sweet pie.

French Silk, Apple, and Cherry Pies are year-round favorites for Kansas City shoppers, and also come in reduced-sugar options. Meringue-topped pies like Lemon Meringue and Coconut Meringue take considerably more technical work, and summer Strawberry Pies fly off the shelves and keep the bakers more than busy. Two unique pies are in the works this year: a white chocolate pie and a celebration pie for July 4th.

Balls Foods is spending 2023 in a Centennial Celebration—100 years and three generations of family business providing the Kansas City area with groceries, ready-to-eat meals, and pie. The Hen House Pi(e) Day special of $3.14 pie slices is one of many events and special deals happening this year.

Tippin’s pies are available at Hen House Markets and other grocery locations across the metro.