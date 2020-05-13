Here’s how to get a COVID-19 test in Kansas City

After reports that KC’s infections have spiked over 200%, and on the eve of the city lifting many of its protective orders, now more than ever it is important to participate in COVID-19 testing.

So where do you go to make this happen? Here’s our current list of available locations. (We’ll be updating this every few days with any added locations, especially as testing finally begins to expand. If you become aware of a new testing location, please let us know by sending an email to our tip line.)

Before last week, the KC Health Department had only managed to test its own employees. Now, drive-through locations and other pop-ups are finally being opened across the city.

Unfortunately, the citywide policy remains to only test those who are showing symptoms. When testing capacity expands further, it will be imperative to begin widespread testing. So for most locations / testing opportunities, the situation for the foreseeable future involves a phone call with a nurse to confirm that you are at risk and displaying the side effects.

Currently, most of the city’s suburbs and adjacent counties are only performing exceptionally limited testing.

Walmarts have been expanding nationwide to include drive-through testing sites. The Gladstone location (7207 N M1 Hwy) is currently the only one in the city offering this service. You have to make arrangements ahead of time via eTrueNorth. Of note with Walmart’s testing service is that drivers will have to perform tests on themselves while physicians observe. Knowing that the swabs require a sinus insertion of six inches gives us some concern regarding how effective the general public is going to be with self-testing.

CVS and Walgreens will be expanding into area testing soon.

Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill (2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108) has been providing on-site testing, as well as a set of locations rotating the city for drive-up service. If you would like to be tested by them, you first must have a phone call with a nurse at 816-404-2273 (CARE).

The following locations are scheduled for testing this week, via Truman’s rotating satellite schedule:

WEDNESDAY 5/13