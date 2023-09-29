Here for the boos. The Pitch’s Halloween guide to spooky pop-ups in Kansas City

Spooky season is underway. Join in the spirit of the month at these themed, limited-time experiences with the Official Pitch Spooky Season Pop-Up Guide:

Themed bars

9th & State: It’s just a jump to the left… Put on by Vignettes and hosted at 9th and State in West Bottoms, Rocky Horror returns after a banner year in 2022. This is one of the most well-designed Vignettes ventures, due to its simplicity and focus on major iconic pieces, rather than many small details. With custom mural pieces of the namesake’s main characters, and functional decor like movie theater seats and candles at each table make this pop-up feel slightly more upscale than other Vignettes pop-ups. Reservations are encouraged and there is a $5 fee.

Ordering a Dammit Janet shot ($7) was a fun choice, but the fall-flavored Rocky Horror Pumpkin Show ($13) was tasty enough to order it twice. Please note that this is in a basement and is only accessible by stairs.

Vignettes: The bar that has brought us SpongeBar, Malibu Dream Bar, Bob’s Bargers, and more this year alone is now: Apparition Spookeasy. This experience in North Kansas City is exclusively 21+ on Friday and Saturday, and open to all ages on the weekdays. Reservations are encouraged and there is a $5 fee.

Tom’s Town: Tom’s Town in Crossroads occasionally transforms the basement into a themed speakeasy, and right now it is occupied by The Cloven Hoof. Open for reservations each Wednesday through Saturday nights until Halloween, this speakeasy-style pop-up offers creepy cocktails and food. Expect quality craft-cocktails, darkness, and some unsettling garnishes. The Cloven Hoof is accessible only by stairs.

Ghoulish SpookEasy: In a separate space, Tom’s Town has partnered with KC Live! for a Ghoulish SpookEasy. This spot opens October 5, Thursdays through Saturdays, and reservations are not required here.

Conductor Club: Perhaps one of the smallest continuous pop-up bars in Kansas City, Conductor Club, has become Camp Crystal Lake. With a capacity of only 40 people, reservations for this bar on the second level of Union Station sell out in a flash. It is still worth a try, because this spot consistently has some of, if not the, best cocktails of area pop-ups. The small space allows them to transform it from top to bottom each season (hello, bunk beds!), and from the napkins to the ceiling design, it is clear that painstaking detail was put into it. A reservation fee of $5 per person goes toward the Kansas City Union Station Preservation Fund.

Misc: This North Kansas City spot has been known for creative cocktail flights, but recently closed to the public to focus on private events. Now they’re giving the people what they want, and opening a Halloween pop up on October 12. The space will be decked out in Halloween decor and with ten themed cocktails to choose from to build your flight. They will be open Thursdays and Fridays as well as Saturday, October 28th.

A lil something extra

Big Rip Brewing Company: Camp Drinkaway is not just another bar with decor—it’s an interactive experience that allows participants to become their favorite horror archetypes. Choose to play as The Nerd, The Jock, The Final Girl, or even The Killer… or play through a few paths while you’re there for your two hour seating. Think truth-or-dare run by former theater kids. The $20 entry provides entrance to the dedicated space at North KC’s Big Rip Brewing, a game booklet and tools required for your quest, and access to specialty cocktails (drinks are a separate charge). Seatings are at 6 and 8 p.m. on weekends through October.

I chose the play the Fool, which had me decode a munchies stash and simulate inebriated ring toss, among other things. Other guests in my party played through multiple characters, enjoying the puzzles and cryptic surprises throughout the space. For us, the game took precedence over drinking, though some of the tasks may encourage you to head to the bar. This is great for a small group of ages 21+.

DoubleTap KC: Slay. In River Market, DoubleTap has been taken over by a Haunted Mansion. Starting October 5th and running every Thursday-Sunday in October, you can experience: virtual reality escape rooms, group zombie killing experiences, and themed food and drinks. This is for ages 21+ and no reservations are required.

Legends Field: See Legends Field in a whole new way. Apparition presents Ghosts of Baseball Past Haunted Cocktail Experience at Legends Field through October 31. This pop-up offers themed cocktails as well as ballpark-inspired food. All ages are welcome Thursday and Sundays, and Fridays and Saturdays are 21+. Entry tickets are $10.

Boulevard Brewing Co.: One of Kansas City’s most iconic establishments, Boulevard, becomes Boolevard October 24-31. The week of events includes Hocus Pocus-themed trivia, a witchcraft mini-maker fair, Tank-or-Treat Bingo, food and drink specials, and more. Plus, they’re staying open later all week. Check out their events calendar for detailed information.

Noteworthy one-day events

Nomada: Nomada is partnering with Una Familia Tequila for a rooftop party at Guy’s Broadway Bodega. The event is October 28. More information will be updated.

Warehouse on Broadway: Westport’s newest spot, Warehouse on Broadway, is throwing a Halloween party on October 28. The night includes a costume contest with over $2,000 in prizes, free appetizers, and only a $5 reservation fee.

KC Live! at Power and Light District: Three big events go down at P&L this month. First is Cornucopia, October 13-15, which is the ultimate three-day fall festival for all ages. Next is Tricks & Treats on October 28. Kansas City welcomes all ages to trick-or-treat around select retail and restaurant venues in the Power & Light District. And finally, the big show. KC Live!’s annual CarnEVIL Halloween Party is back on Saturday, October 28. Tickets and drink packages sell quickly for this 21+ event.