Hembree’s Alex Ward talks about new Scores EP, The Noise FM reunion, and The Record Machine’s 20th anniversary

The Pitch had the opportunity to sit down and catch up with one-half of the Ward brothers to discuss everything they have been up to recently. Alex Ward, brother to Austin Ward and an integral part of the bands Scores, Hembree, and The Noise FM discussed, among other things, The Noise FM’s upcoming reunion show, as well as Scores’ new five-song ep, titled Vol. 2.

Friday, Oct. 6 marks the release date for Scores’ latest project, Vol. 2. Scores, which was formed by the Ward brothers and fellow musician CJ Calhoun in 2016, released their debut effort in 2020.

<a href="https://scoresmusic.bandcamp.com/album/vol-2">Vol. 2 by Scores</a>

“We released the debut Scores record in the summer of 2020 and had a blast. So we asked CJ to come out to LA last year to make a follow-up. And in four days we wrote four songs and an instrumental. Unlike The Noise FM and Hembree, there are no expectations. We just want to make music for us,” says Ward.

Scores’ Vol. 2 is a delightful listen, packed with solid songwriting coupled with the feel-good electronic dance style the Ward brothers are known for. The ep will be available exclusively on Bandcamp, being released just in time for Bandcamp Friday.

While we are absolutely stoked for the new Scores ep, that’s not the only thing the Brothers Ward have cooking. Aside from tearing up the masses with Hembree, and their upcoming passion project with Scores, long-time KC favorites The Noise FM are reuniting for their first show in five years.

Local and beloved label, The Record Machine are celebrating their 20th anniversary, and are commemorating their second decade as a label with The Noise FM. Sort of like a birthday, definitely a reunion, Ward is excited to be able to get the band back together and celebrate their label.

“The Noise FM joined up with The Record Machine in 2014, and they were really supportive and gave us great exposure, especially in KC and throughout the Midwest area. We’ve always been great friends with them, and we’ve always loved the other artists on their roster,” says Ward.

The show, which will take place at The Record Bar on Nov. 11, is set to rock KC with a stacked roster. Including The Noise FM, Monta, Black Light Animals, Soultru, and more.

“Nathan Reusch hit us up for the 20th-anniversary show, and we thought it would be a great idea to blow off the dust and relearn the songs. I’m really stoked about it. The Record Bar is a great venue to have the show, and we’re excited to be on the lineup with some of the other Record Machine bands,” says Ward.

Fans of The Noise FM can also expect the group to continue on with new material, starting with their upcoming project set to release on Nov. 3.

“We’re going to put an ep out to clear the vault of some of the material that has just been sitting there. We all really love the songs, they just have yet to see the light of day. We will finally feel liberated from these songs that have been written and recorded over the last 10 years. But we have also begun working on new material. As we have grown as songwriters over the years with Hembree and Scores, we’re going to take those lessons and apply them to The Noise FM,” Ward says.

With Score’s new ep coming out, and everything upcoming with The Noise FM, The Record Machine, and Hembree, make sure to stay in the loop so you don’t miss any of the amazing work these musicians and the label are doing.