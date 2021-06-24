Help a pet find its forever home at KC Pet Project’s ‘Friday Night Frenzy’ adoption special

Have you been thinking about adopting a pet? Well now is the best time to do it. This Friday KC Peet Project will be hosting a Friday Night Frenzy adoption special from 4-8 p.m. at the KC Campus for Animal Care. KC Pet Project is facing record-breaking numbers of pets coming into the shelter and space is limited.

“During the past four days, 233 new pets have come to our shelter, which are numbers that we’ve never experienced before,” Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project, says. “Our dog kennels are doubled down, cat kennels are all full, and we need adopters and foster homes now for the pets in our care. These numbers are truly unprecedented, and we are not even to the 4th of July yet, which is traditionally a very busy holiday for us with lost pets coming to our shelter. We encourage everyone to get involved and come help these pets that depend on us in Kansas City.”

During the adoption special, dogs that are 25 pounds or more will be $25 and adult cats will be $25. The center has hundreds of pets that qualify for the special. You can view them all here.

Foster homes are also needed to help make space for incoming pets. If you would like to foster a pet, please fill out the organization’s sign-up form.

If you cannot foster or adopt a pet but would still like to help, please visit kcpetproject.com to donate or donate directly to the shelter’s Amazon Smile wish list.