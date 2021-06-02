Heartland Conservation Alliance launches outdoor adventure program with Exploring Roots

If you’re excited and ready to get outdoors after being stuck inside the past fourteen months adventure-based non-profit, Exploring Roots, joins Heartland Conservation Alliance to provide opportunities for outdoor adventures for Kansas-Citians.

The program launches June 1 and allows Kansas Citians to explore beautiful spaces through our community. Urban adventures are designed to accommodate all skill levels. Both self-led and guided outings will be available helping families discover trails, prairies, glades, and other wild areas along the Blue River. The June summer adventure in Swope Park is sponsored by Moosejaw who is providing prizes to all participants who complete an adventure.

“This is an adventure for planning adventures. I can’t wait to see where this takes us,” said Jill Erickson, Executive Director, Heartland Conservation Alliance. “The first adventure series takes place at Rocky Point Glades in Swope Park.”

Heartland Conservation Alliance works to proactively conserve and restore natural land and space within the Kansas City region and collaborates with a network of public and private organizations and agencies that share its goals through public outreach and education.

Both organizations have been working to increase more equitable access to nature for all Kansas Citians and to raise awareness of the benefits nature provides people.

So if you need a break—and I think everyone would agree we all do—from the chaos of the city step out for some fresh air this summer.