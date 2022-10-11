Heartland Arts 2023 season focuses on new climate initiative

KC’s new Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan has been the center of many conversations since the announcement last month and will serve as the theme for Heartland Arts KC’s 2023 season. The non-profit uses performing arts to tackle important public policy in the area.

The 2022 season focused on houselessness, allowing Fellows of the program to explore the topic through poetry, music, and comedy, among other performing arts mediums. Collaborating with organizations like the Housing Authority, the result was a showcase that shared authentic stories of community members impacted by houselessness.

Founder Logan Stacer comments on the legalese language of the new climate plan, which inspires the performance to address the topic in an accessible way that brings real change and awareness to community members.

“Giving the people the opportunity to imagine their future before it just happens to them; I think that’s what the real opportunity is, for dialogue and performance to fill that need,” says Stacer.

Applications for 2023 HE[ART]LAND Fellowships open in December. Selected fellows will spend 12 weeks collaborating with local climate leaders and engaging in the community to create an original work centered around climate justice in Kansas City.

The final showcase will take place in April 2023, with the venue to be determined.