Haunt any good houses lately? The Pitch’s guide to spooky attractions for KC’s Halloween season 2023

October is a season of falling leaves, grinning pumpkins, costumed trick-or-treaters–and, of course, the inevitable haunted attractions. Here in Kansas City, we’re fortunate to have a healthy crop of the latter, with local mainstays like The Beast and the Edge of Hell forming a solid backbone that haunt-goers can return to year after year, not to mention the massive undertaking that transforms Worlds of Fun into a park-wide Haunt every October.

But what if you’ve already been to all of those and you’re looking for something different? What if you want something a little more interactive from your haunt experience? Or what if you’re new to the area, and haven’t seen all that Kansas City has to offer during the spooky season? Not to worry. We’ve rounded up a few of the biggest and best haunts in the region–not to mention some of the most unexpected.

The Beast – $35

1401 W 13th St, Suite B, Kansas City, MO 64102

There is no haunt in Kansas City more legendary than the Beast. From the makers of the oldest working haunt in America, the Beast is one of three haunted attractions in the West Bottoms (along with Macabre Cinema and the Edge of Hell) that are unmissable Kansas City landmarks. From witch trials to Jack the Ripper, you can find just about anything terrifying inside the walls of the Beast, just off the 12th Street Bridge. What’s even better, because these three world-class haunts are all part of the same network, you can save money with combo passes that will get you into two or even all three of them in a single night, for an unforgettable evening of scares. Both the Beast and the Edge of Hell are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from September 22 through Halloween and even into November.

Carved – $20+

Renner Brenner Park, 2901 NW Vivion Rd, Riverside, MO 64150

Most haunts open in late September and stay open through Halloween. Not so with Carved, a one night only event in Riverside’s Renner Brenner Park that includes a half-mile outdoor haunted trail complete with “bone-chilling scares and creepy ambiance,” not to mention a fortune teller, food vendors, and a variety of other performers ranging from sideshows to magicians and more. $20 gets you admission to the trail, which opens around 7pm on October 21 and an additional $10 gets your fortune told. There are plenty of other things to see and do, but admission is limited to the first 1,000 tickets sold, and remember that it’s one night only on October 21, starting at sundown.

Drinkaway Camp – $20

Big Rip Brewing Company, 216 E 9th Ave, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Not exactly a haunt, not just a pop-up bar, Drinkaway Camp is positioning itself as a slasher-themed pop-up experience. Opening September 29 and running through Halloween, this unique take on the haunted attraction combines elements of pop-up bar and escape room. Camp Drinkaway is cursed. A terrible bloodbath took place there years ago. Now, it’s being reopened as a drinking establishment, but the attendees will have to solve some themed puzzles to survive the night. When you arrive, you pick a slasher archetype (nerd, jock, killer, final girl) and check off activities from a beautifully-designed passport – or just chill in the thematic surroundings that have been expertly built in Big Rip’s back room while enjoying some drinks. Tickets are selling out fast, though, with some popular nights already gone, so if you want to get in on the fun, get yours now.

The Edge of Hell – $35

1300 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64101

Any Halloween aficionado in Kansas City already knows about the Beast and the Edge of Hell. These two long-running haunts are Kansas City institutions, both located in the historic West Bottoms, and both run (along with the Macabre Cinema) by Full Moon Productions, meaning that you can nab combo tickets to two or more of these world-class haunts at a discounted price. Besides having run for nearly half-a-century now, these haunts are absolute must-see Kansas City events. The Edge of Hell, in particular, offers “a nightmarish journey” that ends with a showdown with the devil himself and a “five-story dark spiral descent from the celestial heights to the infernal depths” – that’s a massive slide, to you and me. Like the Beast, Edge of Hell is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from September 22 through Halloween and into early November.

Exiled: Trail of Terrors – $49 +

12829 Loring Rd, Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Not to be left out, the Kansas side of State Line has its own haunts, including the region’s most intensive outdoor haunted trail. Located just a few minutes from old downtown Bonner Springs, Exiled: Trail of Terrors takes about a half-hour or so to complete, as attendees hike through the “heavy dark forest infested by our deranged freaks,” according to the website. This includes climbing hills, bending and stooping, and doing it all outdoors in the dark, with only a handful of red LED trail lights to guide you. So, it’s safe to say that Exiled is not for the faint of heart – or those without a strong constitution. For everyone else, though, it’s located at ZipKC and the KC Timber Challenge, and open Friday and Saturday nights from September 29 through October 28. Just be sure to buy tickets in advance, as nights can sell out fast.

Macabre Cinema – $35

1222 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64101

The newest haunted attraction from Full Moon Productions, creators of the Beast and the Edge of Hell, Macabre Cinema is a Halloween haunt for movie lovers, in which you step through the silver screen (literally) and enter a four-story haunt filled with monsters and villains from your favorite horror movies, from Hellraiser and The Mummy to Killer Klowns from Outer Space. Like the Beast and the Edge of Hell, Macabre Cinema is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from September 22 through Halloween, starting around 8pm. You can also save money by picking up a combo ticket for two or more of the Full Moon Productions haunts, which are all within a few blocks of one another in the West Bottoms, just off the 12th Street Bridge. Struggling to decide which one to pick? The Beast and Edge of Hell are the most infamous, but Macabre Cinema is actually this writers’ favorite of the three.

Romero Theatre – FREE

NW Whitlock Dr, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081

Looking for something to do on Halloween night, but don’t want to fight the crowds at one of the bigger haunts? Look no further than the Romero Theatre, a home haunt in Lee’s Summit that is only open one night a year–Halloween night, of course. The haunt has been happening for two decades, and each year has a different theme. This one is a Hammer Horror double feature, based on Horror of Dracula and Brides of Dracula, with a “low scare” area for younger trick-or-treaters and a more intense haunt complete with animatronics, live actors, and more. There’s tricks, treats, and fun for all ages, plus it’s FREE–just be sure to come between 5pm and 10pm on Friday night, and for more info follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Can’t make it out on Halloween night? Their yard display is up for the entire month of October.

Worlds of Fun: Halloween Haunt – $39.99 +

Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161

Every year, Kansas City’s very own theme park transforms into a haunted attraction like no other. For Kansas City locals, the Worlds of Fun Halloween Haunt is a yearly institution, but for those who have never been, it is the Midwest’s biggest Halloween celebration. This year, the Haunt features seven full-fledged haunted attractions built around different themes, not to mention a variety of other fun and games, live performances, as well as all the usual Worlds of Fun rides and attractions. New this year is the Zombie Boo-ffet, which costs only a few dollars more than the normal Haunt admission, and gets the ticket buyer early access, VIP parking, and an all-you-can-eat, chef-created meal that is, well, to die for. The Haunt runs for select nights from September 15 through October 28, but the further into the season it gets, the more popular it becomes, and you’ll want to get there early so you don’t miss the Overlord’s Awakening, which transforms the park from its daytime form into the nighttime Haunt.