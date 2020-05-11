Harvesters will distribute food in Jackson County today

Harvesters—The Community Food Network will host a free mobile food distribution in Jackson County, Missouri at the Truman Sports Complex (1 Royal Way, Kansas City, MO 64129) on Monday, May 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The distribution will provide food to feed 3,000 households and will be distributed until all food is given out. Each household will receive a box of nonperishable items, a box of fresh produce and some frozen meat items.

The distribution is designed for residents of Jackson County and is held in cooperation with Jackson County and the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority. Kansas City, Missouri police will help direct traffic.

Jackson County residents should enter the distribution through Gate 4 off of Raytown Road. They will be then directed into Lot L for the distribution. Volunteers (which will include members of the Missouri National Guard) wearing masks and gloves will load food into cars. Residents should not arrive at the Truman Complex before 7 a.m. There should be no more than two households per car.

Harvesters normally distributes food through its network of partner agencies but is hosting this mobile distribution to help ease the burden on its network trying to meet the tremendous increase in demand for food assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our agencies are seeing anywhere from 30 to 40 percent more people seeking assistance,” said Harvesters’ President and CEO, Valerie Nicholson-Watson. “We’re committed to feeding hungry families and seniors in our community. We currently have an abundance of fresh produce that needs to be distributed quickly, and we know there are so many who are in need of immediate help.”

“The growing need for food assistance is real, and Harvesters is responding to the increased demand,” said Jackson County Executive, Frank White, Jr. “Although businesses are starting to reopen, it is anticipated that the need will continue. In these uncertain times, I am pleased to know that Harvesters continues to be part of the solution while helping to feed our citizens. Thank you, Harvesters for providing for the residents of Jackson County.”

“For many years, the Jackson County administration and the Jackson County Legislature have been proud supporters of Harvesters,” said Jackson County Legislator for the 2nd District, Ron Finley. “We are delighted to partner with the Missouri National Guard, the KCMO Police Department, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, and the many friends of Harvesters.”

“In this national moment of crisis, we are humbled to play a small role in assisting so many people in need of food assistance,” said Chairman of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, Kevin Childress. “We’re thankful to Harvesters for allowing us to partner.”

Part of the food distributed at this mobile includes food items received through the USDA’s disaster food program for COVID-19. Additional food from this USDA program is being distributed through Harvesters’ regular network of food pantries and mobile distributions.

Anyone who needs food assistance throughout Harvesters’ 26-county service area can find a food pantry, food kitchen or mobile food distribution near their home by entering their zip code in the agency locator on the “Get Help” page of Harvesters’ website: www.harvesters.org.