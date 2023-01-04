Happy Belly’s George Atsangbe creates ‘dishes for the soul’ at new concept, Union on the Hill

A new restaurant with diverse menu options has opened in the historic Union Hill neighborhood, aptly named Union on the Hill.

The Union Hill neighborhood was established in 1857 and is known for its variety of dining, shopping, and nightlife venues. Union Hill is a dynamic neighborhood currently undergoing a 100-year development plan to both advance the neighborhood and preserve its history. The new Union on the Hill restaurant adds another unique dining option for residents and visitors of the neighborhood.

Owner and head chef, George Atsangbe, has been a staple in the KC food scene for years. He also owns and operates the Happy Belly food truck, and his passion is “creating dishes for the soul.” You can read more about his decades-long career in the Kansas City restaurant industry and his venture into restaurant ownership in this Star article by Joyce Smith.

Just a few of the dishes on the menu include filet meatloaf, caveman chicken, lobster rolls, flatbreads, small bites, artisan salads, fried rice, udon bowls, artichoke carbonara, and hot mama chicken sandwiches.

During KC Restaurant Week, you can try a 2-course lunch at Union on the Hill for $20, or a 3-course dinner for $40. Reservations can be made online. Lunch is offered Tuesday through Sunday, and dinner is served Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour is celebrated Tuesday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Union on the Hill is located at 2976 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO, 64108. Garage and street parking are available. Arrive hungry and depart with a new go-to place to eat.