Hamburger Mary’s December 15 Charity Bingo event will celebrate new Sex and the City

Hamburger Mary’s Kansas City will host a special promotional event, Wednesday, December 15, for the new series And Just Like That…, an upcoming Sex and the City sequel-spinoff from HBOMax.

Seating will start at 6:30 p.m., followed by bingo at 7 p.m., “with drag performances and other surprises to follow”.

“Join us for a night filled with glitz and glamour to celebrate the return of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. The evening will be filled with surprises and giveaways, including bingo, complimentary character-themed cocktails, drag performances, and more,” the event preview reads.

A $10 donation to the charity will get you a book of 10 bingo cards, with 100% of the donation going to the charity, according to the Hamburger Mary’s website. A $15 minimum purchase per person is required for all table seating.

No cash prizes are given to game winners. Instead, winners of each game are given a prize from the prize table which are then donated to the charity.