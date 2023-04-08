Grimm Tattoo on 39th destroyed by fire, launches relief fundraiser campaign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @daveygant

Last night, a fire that damaged an entire block of Midtown took with it the much celebrated Grimm Tattoo parlor and museum [311 W. 39th St.], according to posts from owners and employees.

“Our beloved Grimm Tattoo, a Kansas City staple since 1980, has burned to the ground,” artist David Gant posted on Instagram. “Please help us to rebuild and take care of our people while we look to relocate and continue our legacy.”

Grimm has been a forever fixture in the Westport area. Pioneering tattoo artist Bert Grimm passed away in 1985, and his descendant Wes Grimm compiled much of his materials and historic art—both from Bert and other famous pioneers in the field—and expanded the parlor into a museum that also features sheets of “flash” designs and artifacts from body art from across the last century.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched today by Gant, to help the business staff deal with the fallout of a fire that claimed much of the building and untold amounts of history. The campaign’s target of $50k is currently hovering near $7,000 in donations, with many commentators sharing fond memories of their time with the business and their experiences with folks there.

“Wes did my first two tats lifetimes ago, when his shop was over across from what was then the Grand Emporium,” one post reads. “Got my back done at this location several years ago when Leeuh V was there. This is a tragedy.”

Click here to find out how to donate, and to stay up to date with Grimm’s next steps.