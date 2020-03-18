Governor Parson using medical equipment updates to campaign for reelection

Brock Wilbur,
Screen Shot 2020 03 18 At 3.22.35 Pm

This guy. Ugh // Photo courtesy Missouri Office of Lieutenant Governor

It appears the governor of Missouri has found an easy way to collect phone numbers for his re-election campaign – make it look like it’s to get information about COVID-19 medical equipment. Yes. For real.

Gov Parson

Here’s what happens when you text that number

Gov Parson2

Never stop campaigning, I guess? Hopefully we’ll all live long enough to vote him out.

