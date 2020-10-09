Godfrey Riddle founds lifestyle brand Civic Saint; blends fashion with charity

Godfrey Riddle has launched Civic Saint with an intention to uplift.

The lifestyle company is set to provide clothes and accessories with a conscience, as a portion of each item sold will be donated to organizations like the Bail Project, the Equal Justice Initiative, and the NAACP Legal Defense fund.

“My inaugural collection of accessories, apparel, and signage are designed to uplift those advancing the Black Lives Matter, Equal Rights, and Voter Rights movements,” said Godfrey Riddle, the founder and President of the new Kansas City-based brand. “I want to create a company that honors my late parents’ legacies by promoting an affirming, inclusive society.”

Civic Saint sells clothing, resin pins, and artwork, but plans to expand to selling home goods and furniture in the future. The items are created with care and in small batches.

Riddle was inspired to create the brand while undergoing treatment for head and neck cancer this January. “I worked on the initial business plan and product idea during my chemo treatments at KU Med, but it all came to a head during this summer’s unrest. As a Black, gay man, I am tired of hoping for change to come.”

Godfrey Riddle worked for many years in nonprofits like ArtsKC, Rightfully Sewn, KC Friends of Alvin Ailey, and various others. Over his time in these organizations, he raised over $8.6 million in his dedicated work. Riddle’s parents were also public servants, and Civic Saint was launched in tribute to them.

Civic Saint’s store is available here.