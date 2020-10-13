Give Black Day takes over The Pitch this Thursday

Give Black Day is a collaborative fundraiser between G.I.F.T., The Greenline Initiative, and The Urban League of Greater Kansas City set for this coming Thursday, October 15th. The goal is to raise $600,000 in one day and have a massive impact on Black business expansion, affordable homeownership, and access to higher education in the urban core.

The Pitch has partnered with the coalition to allow a full day of Give Black stories, content, videos, and promotions.

As three Black-led organizations, focused on the Black community, the coalition believes they can work together to close Kansas City’s racial wealth gap and create a system that promotes Black success and equity.

After months of protest, conversations, and corporate statements, this is the next step. The Action Step. Mark your calendars and spread the word Kansas City. Let’s get ready for some change.