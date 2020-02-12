Give a hand to John Tierney with benefit at The Truman

Brock Wilbur,

The Truman is hosting a benefit concert for famous KC bartender, friend, and co-worker, John Tierney Feb. 16th. Join local bands Various Blonde w/ The Snotrockets, Go Kart, Otis 13 & The Brothers Rex.

Tickets are available now at: bit.ly/JohnTierneyBenefit

Famous KC bartender, John Tierney, lost his left arm to sarcoma last month and he needs our help! Hospital bills are piling up and insurance is not paying for untold thousands of current & future costs. John needs a new arm so he can continue to work and support his family.

In the meantime, he is undergoing the harshest chemo which will keep him from working for at least six more months. If you can’t make it to the concert, please consider donating to the John Tierney GoFundMe HERE.

