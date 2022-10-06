Gilbert Gottfried’s final performance is not what you’d expect

In April of this year, comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried passed away from recurrent ventricular tachycardia, complicated by type II myotonic dystrophy. Before he passed, however, Gottfried recorded one last performance, and it’s an interesting one. We’ll let Josh Hazeslip of Deadspectres explain how it came to be:

“We actually came out with our first studio album last October, with Edward Furlong: John Conner from T2!

The reason it’s named The Lobster King: when Eddie was filming a movie in Kentucky, the castmates all went out drinking and he decided to take lobsters out of a grocery store tank and race them down the aisle! He got arrested, PETA got involved, and quite honestly it’s just such a funny story!

I saw this viral video of [Gilbert Gottfried] remaking the Mortal Kombat theme and it turned out so much better than I anticipated.

After having that [album] under our band’s belt, I reached out to [Gottfried’s] manager (I used to do stand-up here locally). He was delighted to help out an up-and-coming comic! I gave him $200 just for being a part of it. I remade the instrumental and he said, ‘Oh yes, I definitely want to be a part of this!’

<a href="https://deadspectres.bandcamp.com/track/intergalactic-feat-gilbert-gottfried">Intergalactic (Feat. Gilbert Gottfried) by DEADSPECTRES</a>

We remade ‘Intergalactic’ by the Beastie Boys. We thought it would be funny if he sang the chorus and, sure enough, we got it worked out! 100% of proceeds will go towards the University of Rochester for finding a cure for myotonic-dystrophy-type-2-research.”