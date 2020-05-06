Jazz Ambassadors’ Gig Grants to support out-of-work jazz musicians in the area

KC Jazz Ambassadors have launched a “Gig Grant” program to help local jazz musicians who may be out of work due to the coronavirus make ends meet. “With clubs like the Blue Room, Green Lady, the Majestic, Chaz, Café Trio, Gaslight Grill, and others all closed, our talented jazz musicians have no place to work,” explained KCJA president Mark Edelman.

Many of our local musicians have been hit especially hard by this stay-at-home order and are lacking their usual consistent income. To combat this, the KCJA is looking to award as many $150 ‘gig grants’- the typical pay for a four-hour gig- as they can. They have also set up a virtual ‘tip jar‘ for members of the community looking to donate.

In addition to awarding as many grants as they can during this unprecedented time, KCJA has put together a list of resources for musicians who are looking for additional assistance.

Wondering if you qualify? “Everyone qualifies,” explained KCJA board member and Jam Magazine editor David Basse. “If you played twenty-five or more gigs in the last year, you’re a professional jazz musician and you’re on our list for a gig grant.”

Jazz music has been woven into the fabric of Kansas City culture for many years and will continue to do so after this trying time. Other organizations around the metro area have set up grants to support artists during this time, so if you don’t qualify for this grant, take a look at the other relief funds that may be available to you.