KC artists eligible for stimulus from a $120k relief fund

ArtsKC, Charlotte Street, and the Spencer Museum of Art have set up a relief fund to support local artists who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Artists are encouraged to apply for this interdisciplinary grant beginning now. Starting May 1st, ten artists will be chosen each week as recipients of a portion of the fund. Grants will continue to be awarded each week until all the funds are distributed.

“Artists are integral to our collective recovery. The Rocket Relief Grants will provide funding to individual artists, who are a key part of the region’s artistic success. ArtsKC is eager to join this funding partnership as one step toward securing the future of our vital arts community,” said Dana Knapp, President & CEO of the ArtsKC Regional Arts Council.

This fund is open to any artist within an 80-mile radius of Kansas City and all disciplines are encouraged to apply. Recipients will be chosen on a need-based lottery system to prioritize funds that will be used for emergency needs. Please visit this page for more information and qualifications.

Kansas City would not be itself without the incredible creators in our community who make the films, music, murals, and fashion that we so love.



For full details, read the Press Release.