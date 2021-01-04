Get your place in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson County right now

Thanks to an online portal, Jackson County residents can now claim their place in line for COVID-19 vaccinations.

By clicking forward into the Jackson County Vaccine Survey Tool, you can get your foot in the door for the solution to getting the world back to normal, opening up the economy, and ending the rising death toll. The survey takes less than two minutes, asks only a few basic questions, and then registers you for notification via email/text for the earliest local availability for you to get a passport back to Regular Times.

Please get your name on the list at the earliest opportunity, and make sure to send this link to friends and family in the metro. Let’s finally beat this thing.

We’ll update this piece if new information or registration opportunities become available in the region.