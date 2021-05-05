Get tax break by purchasing art at “Artwork for the Animals” exhibit

Animals of all walks of life are featured in the “Art for the Animals” exhibit to benefit Great Plains SPCA. Original artwork of household pets, safari animals, birds, farm animals, insects, reptiles, and more are available for purchase in a variety of mediums.

Fifty percent of each art sale compensates the artists and the other half goes to Great Plains SPCA as a charitable contribution. The funds will help the no-kill shelter provide innovative programs that promote adoption and outreach with the hope of providing a better life for pets.

The exhibit is open through June 24 at Buttonwood Art Space. View the artwork, meet participating artists, and more during the virtual First Friday Opening Reception on May 7 from 4:00 to 5:00 via Zoom.

“We are thrilled to partner with Buttonwood Art Space on this exhibit and are so grateful for their generosity to Great Plains SPCA and the artists,” says Tam Singer, Great Plains SPCA chief executive officer.

Operating costs of Buttonwood Art Space are paid by the Buttonwood Financial Group so the portion of sales that would typically be retained by the gallery go back to non-profit organizations like Great Plains SPCA.

Artwork can be viewed and purchase here or in person at Buttonwood Art Space at 3013 Main Street. Gallery hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or by appointment.

“The funds raised will make a significant impact on the lives of many shelter pets,” Singer says.