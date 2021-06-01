Get out and celebrate Pride month at these KC events

June is Pride month! Here is an ever-changing list of events happening this month in Kansas City to help you celebrate. If you have Pride events you want to share with us, let us know at tips@thepitchkc.com.

Brunch with Quez and Friends Pride Edition

To celebrate Pride month, Quez Presents will be highlighting Black-led LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations and Black LGBTQ+ artists on June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Soiree Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, 1512 E 18th St. Entry is $10.

Proceeds from the show will go to the Transgender Empowerment Society, a Black trans-led organization focused on empowering trans communities by providing access to resources such as housing, employment, testing, and basic needs.

The 4th Annual Queer Experience Exhibition

This yearly exhibit will feature work from local artists in the LGBQ+ community and will also include concerts and a storytelling night. The opening reception begins Friday, June 18, from 5-8 p.m at InterUrban ArtHouse, 8001 Newton St., Overland Park.

Pride Cocktail Party

Boogie down at The Savoy Hotel on June 19 from 5-8 p.m. There will be specialty cocktails and beers mixed by Tom’s Town, music provided by DJ Sir Queen, and a chance to win an overnight stay in the 21c rooftop suite and a 4-course dinner in the Lil’ Savoy. Admission is free.

Mission Taco Joint “Mango Kween” Taco Collaboration

Drag queens Widow Von’du and Mera Mangle have teamed up with Mission Taco Joint to create a pride taco that is as vibrant as their personalities. The Mango Kween taco ($4) is prepared with a homemade blue corn tortilla, griddled Chihuahua cheese, wood-grilled flank steak, roasted serrano tequila sauce, fresh mango salsa, and crispy fried onions. All seven Mission Taco Joints will offer the taco. A special cocktail, the Roxxxy’s Reveal ($10), has also been crafted to celebrate Pride. A portion of the proceeds made from the tacos will go to Vivent Health, a leading national HIV health care provider.