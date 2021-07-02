Frozen Gold to reopen in Westport on National Ice Cream Day

No longer will Kansas Citians be denied gourmet soft serve in Instagram-worthy environs.

Frozen Gold, the ice cream shop at 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. in Westport, was forced to close its doors mid-pandemic last year. Fortunately for everybody with a sweet tooth, Sunday, July 18 marks the Westport return of ice cream.

The shop occupies a glass addition on the northwest corner of the historic City Ice Building, and its insides bring the funk with a wall of mirrors and general neon chaos. Sharing the space are Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Company, and Fat Sully’s Pizza. All three restaurants offer transitioning foods throughout the day.

Frozen Gold’s ice cream flavors are anything but ordinary. For example, “You’re So Cheesy” combines vanilla soft serve, Cheetos, Cheezits, cheddar Goldfish, and a salted caramel center. There are also vegan options. Guests can purchase to-go pints inside or from the walk-up pizza window on the north side of the building.

Kids under 10 get a free cone on the 18th. This is not a drill.

Frozen Gold is open Fridays from 3 to 9 pm, Saturdays from 11:30 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 11:30 am to 8 pm.