From lobster fettuccine to tacos, Lawrence Restaurant Week serves something for everyone Jan. 13-27

Lawrence Restaurant Week is back from January 13 – 27 with a new format, an expanded timeframe, and new participating restaurants.

“Lawrence is fortunate to have such a talented pool of restaurant professionals and a vibrant food culture,” says Lawrence Restaurant Association and Downtown Lawrence Inc. board member Mike Logan, “Most of our restaurants are locally owned, independent businesses that need our support year-round.”

Downtown Lawrence Inc. has been the driving force behind Lawrence Restaurant Week since it was established in 2014 but this year the Lawrence Restaurant Association will partner with Downtown Lawrence Inc. to present the best of Lawrence’s food and drink options.

Some restaurants will be preparing eccentric dishes not found on their regular menus as well as featuring customer favorites. Others will be featuring items for tasting as well.

Menu items include burgers, tamales, tacos, lamb chops, lobster fettuccine, and specialty sushi. Diners will also be able to have vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

To provide the safest and most accessible experience, restaurants including Bigg’s BBQ, Dempsey’s Burger Pub, and Taco Zone are offering delivery. Carryout and curbside pickup options vary amongst the participating restaurants.

“This year we are issuing a call to action to encourage our community members to participate in Lawrence Restaurant Week in whatever way they feel most safe,” says Logan, “That includes ordering delivery, getting curbside takeout, in-person distanced dining, or ordering cocktails to go”

The Pitch “Best of 2020” Lawrence winners Free State Brewing Company and The Burger Stand at the Casbah are also participating in Lawrence Restaurant Week.

“Every meal purchased helps our restaurants to survive and, hopefully, to thrive,” says Logan, “If we want to continue to enjoy these special places in the future, we have to support them in the present.”

More information along with a full list of participating restaurants and menu details can be found on the event website and free new mobile app entitled Lawrence Restaurant Week.