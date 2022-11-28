Friends of the KC Public Library unwraps a holiday story performance of A Christmas Memory

In addition to the traditional holiday bells and whistles presented at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, English professor Dr. Park Bucker presents a dramatic reading of Truman Capote’s A Christmas Memory. This bittersweet memoir of a Depression-era childhood celebrates the holidays with a tale of friendship, country life, and joy during the yuletide.

Following a tradition sparked by Charles Dickens’ public reading of A Christmas Carol during the holidays, Dr. Bucker will present this classic of story remembrance and redemption. Written by the author of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, Capote presents a stirring narrative that recalls his Alabama childhood, as he bakes fruitcakes for the community with his mentally disabled, middle-aged cousin. A Christmas Memory was first published in Mademoiselle magazine in December 1956.

Dr. Bucker holds a doctorate in American Literature from the University of South Carolina and also performs as a theater practitioner, directing and acting in plays by William Shakespeare, Tennessee Williams, and William Inge.

The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are now available for reservation.

For more information, visit the Young Friends of the Kansas City Public Library website.