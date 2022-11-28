Friends of the KC Public Library unwraps a holiday story performance of A Christmas Memory

Drew Windish,
Screenshot 20221128 104205

Young Friends of the KC Public Library work in collaboration with The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures to bring you a dramatic reading of A Christmas Memory on Dec. 1 // Photo Courtesy of the Young Friends of the Kansas City Public Library

In addition to the traditional holiday bells and whistles presented at The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures, English professor Dr. Park Bucker presents a dramatic reading of Truman Capote’s A Christmas Memory. This bittersweet memoir of a Depression-era childhood celebrates the holidays with a tale of friendship, country life, and joy during the yuletide. 

Following a tradition sparked by Charles Dickens’ public reading of A Christmas Carol during the holidays, Dr. Bucker will present this classic of story remembrance and redemption. Written by the author of Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, Capote presents a stirring narrative that recalls his Alabama childhood, as he bakes fruitcakes for the community with his mentally disabled, middle-aged cousin. A Christmas Memory was first published in Mademoiselle magazine in December 1956.

Dr. Bucker holds a doctorate in American Literature from the University of South Carolina and also performs as a theater practitioner, directing and acting in plays by William Shakespeare, Tennessee Williams, and William Inge.

The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are now available for reservation.

For more information, visit the Young Friends of the Kansas City Public Library website.

Categories: Culture
Tags: , , , ,

More