Four Inane Questions with science entertainer Dr. Kate Biberdorf from Seeking A Scientist podcast

Dr. Kate Biberdorf is a triple threat—chemist, science entertainer, and professor.

Dr. Biberdorf makes science fun and easily digestible for kids of all ages. And with nearly 3 million likes on TikTok, she’s clearly found her calling. The best-selling author recently launched a new podcast, Seeking A Scientist on KCUR, where she tackles wackadoo topics like fungus zombies, trash islands, and feeling young forever.

Through her theatrical and hands-on approach to teaching, Dr. Biberdorf says she’s breaking down the image of the stereotypical chemist, while reaching students who might otherwise be intimidated by science.

We caught up with Dr. Biberdorf in between experiments to try and stump her with our four inane questions. Jokes on us, though—she had the questionnaire filled out in 90 seconds flat.

The Pitch: Breakfast for dinner? Yes or no?

Dr. Kate Biberdorf: Yes! My husband makes incredible breakfast tacos that I will never refuse—morning, noon, or night. One of my favorite meals that he makes is leftover tacos using whatever protein is in the fridge from the previous day—and that’s frequently brisket or smoked chicken combined with eggs, jalapenos, onions, bell peppers, and hot sauce.

What’s your most embarrassing chemist moment?

I honestly don’t have one. It’s probably because I have no shame and I enjoy laughing at myself. One time, I covered Wendy Williams in a colorful bubbly soap solution, and I probably should have been mortified about it, but I thought it was hilarious. She had a great attitude (thankfully), which made the segment go over pretty well.

I’ve had some bad chemistry accidents before, like setting my hair on fire on live TV, but that was more “thrilling” than “embarrassing.”

What’s the best cookie ever created in the history of all cookies?

I love to bake—chemistry is baking after all! My favorite go-to cookie is the classic chocolate chip cookie. For any bakers out there, there are two chemistry tricks that will help you make the best cookies ever.

The first is that you need to use high-quality triglycerides (butter)—the softer the better. Do not use frozen butter or melted butter because that will completely change the consistency of your cookie.

The second trick is to dissolve the sodium bicarbonate (baking powder) in super-hot water, and then add the solution directly to your batter while mixing/stirring. I promise you, if you follow this recipe exactly, you will end up with the best chocolate chip cookies you’ve ever had. I bet I’ve made these cookies 1,000 times:

What’s your least favorite kid science experiment?

I hate to break it to you, but I love them all!

However, I will admit that it drives me absolutely crazy when I watch a scientist perform an exciting experiment and then they don’t react at all. I don’t care if they’ve done the experiment a million times, it’s our job to pretend like it’s the first time we’ve seen the explosion. That’s how we’re going to inspire the next generation of scientists!