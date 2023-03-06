Four Inane Questions with restaurateur Jasmine Thompson

It’s been over twenty years since Jasmine Thompson moved to Kansas City from her hometown of Taipei, Taiwan. It didn’t take her long to get well connected in KC’s ever-burgeoning Asian community.

These days, Thompson is not only active in the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City but also helms two different restaurant concepts—Café Sofrito in Westport and the newly opened Señorita Margarita in the Crossroads. Whether you need your fill of homemade South American cuisine or new-school Mexican fare, Thompson promises you’ll leave with a full belly.

As if running two restaurants wasn’t enough, Thompson is also immersed in the 2024 Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Centurions Leadership Program Class and sits on countless philanthropic boards, including The Folly Theater.

While we’re not exactly sure when the self-proclaimed NBA fanatic has time to sleep, she somehow managed to answer our moronic questionnaire. You know, while we grazed on some tasty empanadas and her famous stuffed plantains. (Mmm. Empanadas.)

The Pitch: What’s the worst party you’ve ever attended?

Jasmine Thompson: I went to my cousin’s house for a New Year’s Eve party, and all he did was brag about his promotion, how incredible his new wife was (his third, who won’t be his last), and how much money he was projected to make.

I left 30 minutes in and went to a bar, and did the countdown with two friends and a bunch of random people.

Which is better with tortilla chips: salsa or queso?

Salsa. I love spicy salsa. Let’s face it, tortilla chips are delicious, but they aren’t the healthiest. I feel better about myself if I dip the fried tortilla chips in salsa. After all, it’s made of veggies.

What candle fragrance should be banned?

Any food-scented candle—no pumpkin pie or cookies.

Don’t you think minty, floral, or fresh linen would be better to wake people up and boost their energy?

What movie makes you cry? Every. Damn. Time.

Anything with dogs. I intentionally avoid watching any movies with dogs in them, especially German Shepherds. I cried like a baby while watching K9 and K911.

And Marley and Me? Big mistake.

Bonus 5th Question: What’s your favorite secret weapon ingredient to enhance a margarita?

Enhance it with love. [laughs] We use fresh-squeezed lime juice with a little fresh orange juice. More citrus-y wins, I guess.