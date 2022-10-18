Four Inane Questions with Music Theater Heritage’s artistic director Tim Scott

Tim Scott is not a blend-into-the-woodwork kinda guy. He’s a showman’s showman. If you give him a flat surface the size of a postage stamp, he’ll somehow turn it into a stage. It’s no wonder Scott ultimately found his calling in KC’s tight-knit theater community. Scott is the current Chief Executive and artistic director for Music Theater Heritage, the non-profit, professional live theater organization located at Crown Center.

How omnipresent is the Emmy award-winning emcee?

For starters, he’s performed at nearly every professional theater in Kansas City, and he’s helmed nearly 100 productions for MTH dating back to 2007. (Not to brag, but during the pandemic, Scott produced and directed nearly every aspect of MTH’s eight virtual productions—uh, one of which took place in a fully functioning aquarium.)

We peppered Scott with our insipid questions during technical rehearsals of MTC’s latest musical, Man of La Mancha. (You have a few more days left to see it. Hint.) Trust us, we had to slam a quadruple espresso to keep up with him.

The Pitch: What sitcom has the best opening credits of all time?

Tim Scott: Being a music guy, intro music has heavily influenced my answer. Therefore, I’m going to have to say 30 Rock. Mostly because there is a litany of horn hits in the intro music that my partner and I have set to choreography. It’s not great choreo by any means, but whenever it’s on we get to it. So, it holds a special place in my life. Honorable mentions to Seinfeld, The Jeffersons, and Gilligan’s Island.

Name a casting experience you bombed, but still got the part.

Oh, I didn’t get the part.

I auditioned for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat many years ago at a theater that was also producing Thoroughly Modern Millie. It was a joint callback and after I sang they had a dance call. For the dance call they opted for a 32-bar tap dancing cut from Millie.

“Um, I’m here for Joseph,” I said. “Oh, don’t worry, everyone is learning this combo. It’s just to see how fast you pick up movement,” they said. So, there I am with a bunch of eager Webster grads all in tap shoes while I’m wearing my “dance outfit”—which is basically my pajamas and shoes I wear to work in the yard.

There were about fifty of us in the room and they had us audition in groups of five, in front of everyone else. Each group performed one time and when it was finally time for my group, I took my spot in the back row and proceeded to move through the steps with zero confidence. When my group was finished, there was discussion amongst the auditors. After a pause they said, “We’d like to see that group again, please—and Tim Scott—we’d like to see you up front, please.”

A true nightmare.

Like, I’m sweating just thinking about it. I am 100 percent sure it was because they had never seen anything so hilarious and wanted to etch it into their memory.

A popular deli names a sandwich after you. What’s in the “Tim Scott” sammich?

It would be definitively Italian. Prosciutto, eggplant, roasted peppers, tomatoes, marinated olives, smoked provolone, oil, and vinegar. #ChefsKiss

With Halloween around the corner, what on-screen villain or monster scared the crap out of you as a kid, but doesn’t frighten you today?

I can’t watch horror movies at all. Not even something that would only qualify as a “thriller.”

I have two kids and too much to worry about in real life to add any anxiety. I couldn’t even watch the TV series Heroes at night because it freaked me out.