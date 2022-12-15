Four Inane Questions with Lula Southern Cookhouse’s Bradley Gilmore

If you’re looking for one last hurrah before you start your upcoming New Year’s diet plan, we might strongly suggest Lula Southern Cookhouse, perched squarely between the Crossroads district and downtown KC. Chef Bradley Gilmore—who hails from North Carolina—does not skimp on ingredients. He adds a stick of butter (or two) to everything. And then a dollop of bear lard just to be safe. (No wonder Lula won The Pitch’s Best New Restaurant category—bless its heart.)

This time of year, Gilmore—a JCCC culinary program grad—is the hardest-working man in chef business. As we type this, he’s up to his eyeballs catering holiday parties and helping run his popular, line-out-the-door brunches.

If that weren’t enough, Gilmore, and his wife Brittany, just opened The Davidson, an industrial chic event venue directly above Lula Southern Cookhouse. The 3,000-square-foot, third-story space has garnered quite a bit of buzz since it opened a few weeks ago. (It doesn’t hurt that Gilmore’s in-house catering company, Kravin’ It KC, will gladly serve up whatever your heart (and appetite) desires. Gourmet nosh and nibbles—check. A low-country Louisiana shrimp boil—check. A wild game feast—check.)

We caught up with Gilmore after his weekly call to his Grandma Lula—yes, he named his restaurant after her!—to ask him our four moronic questions.

The Pitch: Which celeb chef would you like to teach a thing or two in your kitchen?

Chef Bradley Gilmore: I’m not sure there is anyone I’d teach something to. But there are definitely chefs I would like to learn from or cook with. Sean Brock would be great to work with and to learn his take on Southern food. I would also love to spend some time in the kitchen with Alton Brown and learn his science of cooking. As chefs, we’re always learning and wanting to try new things or methods.

What’s your weirdest recurring restaurant dream? Every chef has one …

It all stems from working pantry at Grand Street. I would wake up, and I’d be standing up at my dresser, and in my dream, I’d be making house salads. It was never-ending—and the tickets wouldn’t stop. I’d literally come to and be rustling papers.

The holidays are looming. How are your present wrapping skills? Be honest!

Absolutely terrible. If you ever get a hand-wrapped gift from me, my wife probably did it. Or I paid $3.99 for Amazon to do it.

You’ve been handpicked to be the spokesperson for a product (or product line). What is it—and why did they choose you?

Nike! That’s because I’ve become somewhat of a sneakerhead. As soon as Nike needs a chef for their promotions, I’m in! (P.S. Come visit me at Lula for #SneakerSunday. Seriously.)

Bonus 5th Question: Name a sport you’ve never tried that you think you’d be marginally good at.

NASCAR. If you’ve ever driven with me, you know why! “If you ain’t first, you’re last,” Ricky Bobby says.