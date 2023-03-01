Four Inane Questions with KSHB 41 Reporter Daniela Leon

KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon knows a thing or two about a full-circle moment. The Mexican-born reporter grew up in Gardner, Kansas, and tells us she learned English at an early age. She credits watching local news for helping her become fluent.

“You can imagine the difficulties that come with experiencing a language barrier as a child,” she says. “But it’s a lesson I needed to learn to understand the importance of providing a voice for everyone. Representation is key.”

After snagging a couple of journalism awards and a full-ride scholarship, it’s safe to say she picked the right path. These days Leon is a fixture on KC’s local NBC affiliate and was ever-present covering Chiefs mania this February. She loves it when she knows a good story is universal. Leon says she hopes “to inspire more young Black and Brown children to become part of this exciting field.”

Outside the station, she’s a sports nut who spends her energy “watching baseball, running, and traveling.” We caught up with the perpetual early bird between her morning assignments to ping her with our assortment of asinine questions. Mercifully, she only rolled her eyes once.

The Pitch: When did you last fall asleep in a movie theater?

Daniela Leon: I was close to falling asleep when I saw Unfriended during a date. I was in college, had a full day of work and school, and had no energy to go on this date.

The movie became terribly predictable, and believe it or not, my date and I started to doze off. Luckily, the screams of other moviegoers kept us awake, but it was the worst movie I had ever seen—and I was the one who picked it out. I ended up going on a second date, so it wasn’t all that bad.

What is a recipe from your mom or grandma that is impossible to duplicate, no matter how many times you try?

Growing up, I always ate Sopa de Fideo before dinner. It’s a tomato- and chicken-flavored stock-based noodle soup—and a staple in Mexican households.

I have tried making it while Facetiming my abuelita and I can never get it to taste like hers. No matter how often I try, my broth comes out watery, or I always burn my noodles when trying to brown them. If someone knows how to incorporate a microwave or air fryer in making this soup, help a girl out.

How long can you feasibly drive on a road trip before you’re absolutely, positively done driving?

Eight hours. I used to live in Colorado Springs and regularly make the drive. It’s long and can be boring sometimes, and I can’t fathom a longer drive.

Time cannot be borrowed or bought, and I refuse to spend more than eight hours inside a car when I can just fly.

What language(s) have you always wanted to learn?

I speak fluent Spanish but have wanted to learn French for a while because it’s alluring and fascinating. I mean, come on, you cannot listen to French without being mesmerized by the beauty of the language and finding yourself saying, “Oh là là.”

I’m also a strong believer in Chanel’s little black dress philosophy. And “Ça Plane Pour Moi” by Plastic Bertrand is one of my all-time favorite songs. I would be thrilled to be able to interpret and sing more than the chorus.

Bonus 5th Question: The Oscars are coming up. What category do you think you could eventually win?

Besides taking home the unofficial category for Best Dressed? It would be Best International Feature Film.

I am proud of my Latin roots and would like to showcase them on the big screen. The film would be in Spanish, and the movie would be based on Maria Elena Salinas, the longest-running female news anchor on U.S. television.

Guillermo del Toro would direct the film, and the cast and crew would all be of Latin or Hispanic descent. Diversity matters, and you must make people see it so they can believe it.