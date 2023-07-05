Four Inane Questions with KMBC 9 News Anchor Brya Berry

Brya Berry is the new kid on the block at KMBC 9 News. The fresh-faced TV journalist comes to KC after morning anchor stints at KFOR in Oklahoma City and WRBL in Columbus, Georgia.

Now, she’s the weekday co-anchor for the 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. newscasts on KMBC 9 News and KCWE.

Berry is also a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham with—you guessed it—her degree in broadcast journalism. These days she takes pride in mentoring up-and-coming students/aspiring newsies.

Since she’s only been here several weeks, Berry mentions she’s still getting acclimated to the city, but you can often find her out exploring her new town. Oh, and if you see her about and about, she says to say hi. (She’ll probably be on skates—so better greet her fast.)

We caught up with Berry just after she celebrated her birthday at the station. (Veteran anchors Kelly Eckerman and Lara Moritz decorated her desk and showered her with birthday treats. Props, ladies.) Of course, Berry was a good sport with our stupid questionnaire as well—which we pointed out was The Pitch’s special way of welcoming her to the city. Bless.

The Pitch: What flower should be banished from a bouquet?

Brya Berry: Daisies should be banished—but it’s only because I suffer from allergies. My brothers and I picked daisies for my grandmother when we were younger. That’s when we learned it wasn’t good for me to be around them. Daisies are known to produce high levels of pollen.

What’s the best road trip you’ve ever had?

It was to Orlando, Florida. We lived in Alabama and often visited my grandparents in Florida by plane or car. It was the best because it was the last time my brothers and I were together in one vehicle. Sadly, that trip ended with me having a tummy ache from eating too many Circle K donuts.

What word always trips you up on the TelePrompTer?

RURAL. For some odd reason, the second R is always hard to roll off my tongue when I pronounce that word. It seems elementary. I know, I know—I am working on it.

What’s the most adventurous/outdoorsy thing you’ve ever done?

Oh, boy. Growing up with only brothers made me do a lot of outdoorsy things. The most adventurous thing I remember? It’s catching and releasing fireflies in a mason jar. Oh, and picking up worms with a small stick. That life is behind me now.