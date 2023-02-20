Four Inane Questions with KC CARE CEO Wil Franklin

You know the old saying—where there’s a Wil, there’s a way. As the CEO of KC CARE, Wil Franklin tells us his organization helps more than 20,000 people in the KC metro area with quality, affordable, integrated health services.

Originally from Southwest Louisiana, Franklin lived in St. Louis, MO, for fifteen years before accepting his KC CARE role in 2019. He says he’s “an advocate for the healthcare safety net in creating equitable access to high-quality care for everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Husband and father to four kiddos, Franklin says he keeps busy coaching soccer, being involved in robotics, and “providing Uber/chauffeur services to kids and their teammates.” Oh, and he’s a big fan of Star Wars and a fierce ping-pong player.

We met the healthcare guru between kid shuttle runs to query him with our four inane questions. It was the quickest interview ever.

The Pitch: When was the last time you did an honest-to-God spit-take?

Wil Franklin: It was a few weeks ago, actually.

It was a Saturday, and my youngest daughter (Eliana, 10) and I were getting ready to make lunch together. My older daughter (Annaleen, 14) came down the stairs from just waking up.

Eliana looks at me without hesitation and says, “I was beginning to wonder if she pricked her finger on the spindle last night.” It was so fast and witty! I had to spit the water I was drinking into the sink. I’ve watched every Disney movie possible with both of them growing up. The fact she threw a Sleeping Beauty reference out there so fast—and knew I would get it—cracked me up.

What kind of car horn honker are you?

I’m not much of a horn honker. If I do honk, it’s usually as a last resort/safety measure.

I have an exaggerated startle response, and car horns make me jump. So, I’m often concerned that it will have the same impact on someone else, and they will, in turn, overcorrect or do something erratic that’s way worse.

I also drove a compact car for several years, of which the horn literally sounded like the Road Runner; therefore, there was no real satisfaction in honking that horn except for making people laugh.

What’s your secret weapon when you forget someone’s name at a party/charity function, etc?

Truthfully, I don’t have a secret weapon. I tend to lean on “honesty is the best policy.”

I usually tell people, “I know we’ve met before, but your name is slipping my mind.”

I’m not a good fibber, and my “go-to” strategy is authenticity. In my experience, people are usually pretty forgiving and understanding because they’ve likely been in the same situation before.

It’s award season—what’s your favorite award show to watch? Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony—or other?

I would have to go with the Grammys, mainly because I like the musical performances, and there’s often a collaboration between multiple artists I usually enjoy.

Bonus 5th Question: What is your favorite Carpenter’s song?

It has to be, “Please, Mr. Postman.” My mom knew all the words. It was always fun when everyone started singing together.